Key Takeaways DRM ensures that only paid users can access specific content, helping creators control who can access, alter, or share their content.

Steam is a major enforcer of DRM in PC gaming, making sure games are only enjoyed by licensed users.

While DRM can be bypassed, it can lead to severe consequences for both users and game studios, impacting profits and future game development.

When you buy a digital copy of a game, or almost any digital content, you don't own it because there is no physical product to possess. Instead, you have bought the rights to use said content. When it comes to PC games, Steam is one of the biggest DRM marketplaces. While not all games make use of DRM, most of the newer AAA titles use it in some form.

DRM is not a new technology, but it hasn't always been around either. There was once a time when you could theoretically open a physical game disk, extract the files from it, and share them online so that anyone with those files could then play the game. With the rise of piracy, companies had to figure out a way to make sure this didn't continue to happen - hence why DRM, which stands for Digital Rights Management, was born. With the growing rise of DMA devices and AI in cheating, DRM is now more important than ever.

Benefits of using DRM

There are many uses and benefits of using DRM in the gaming industry. Stopping piracy is, of course, going to be one of the main benefits. DRM can also be utilized to secure private files for individuals or businesses. It can help protect income by ensuring only paid users can access specific content. It helps the creator prove ownership and prevents others from changing their content in any way. Simply put, it helps creators control who can access their content, how the content can be accessed, and if it can be altered in any way.

What DRM does in PC gaming

DRM allows the publishers to control how you access something and what you can do with it. When it comes to gaming, this control is generally used to make sure that you don't alter any of the game files. This ensures that users are not adding cheats to their game files, especially when trying to gain an unfair advantage in multiplayer games. If you have one of the best gaming laptops and take things seriously, you wouldn't want the competition to have an unfair advantage. It also ensures that only those who bought the game can play it. As mentioned, marketplaces such as Steam are one of the biggest enforcers of DRM content. They work with many game studios and publishers to make sure that games are only enjoyed by users who are licensed to do so.

How DRM works

One of the most widely used forms of DRM is an activation key or a game key to verify that you purchased the game, allowing you to access its content. Another method of enforcement is online verification. With this, the game will connect to a server while loading, to verify your game files and make sure they have not been altered. Some games require you to be online the whole time you are playing them, but this control isn't as widely used due to the negative feedback from gamers who prefer to be able to play their games from anywhere (internet or not).

Do all PC games use DRM?

No, DRM is mostly used in AAA titles from bigger publishers. While this is not always the case, it is more common for bigger studios to use DRM while most indie developers don't bother. For those who aren't a fan of DRM, GOG is one of the biggest marketplaces that offer many of its games DRM-free.

Disadvantages of DRM

Unfortunately, when it comes to DRM, not everything leaves users feeling happy and rewarded. DRM can also cause some pretty serious issues, even for users who have legitimately purchased a product. DRM can make it harder to access older games, even if you have bought them, and it's not always compatible with all hardware. Also, some DRM technologies such as Denuvo are known to have a severe impact on game performance, causing even further issues for those who have purchased games legally.

Can DRM be bypassed?

While we do not condone it, yes, DRM can be bypassed. It is not something most gamers will be able to do but, as with almost anything, if someone can make a gate, then someone can find a way around it. Bypassing DRM has severe effects, is illegal, and could lead into trouble. It also means the game studios aren't receiving payment for their games, so in theory, they may have to raise the prices of future games to make up for lost profits, or a certain game may not get a sequel greenlit if most people played it without buying it legitimately.

What does it all come down to?

DRM is a way for publishers to make sure their games or content are enjoyed and used as intended. It helps make sure their property remains theirs, but it also helps gamers as well. When used correctly, DRM can verify the integrity of game files to make sure they have not been altered in any way. It makes things a lot harder for users who are looking to add cheats to games. At the end of the day, while everyone may not be a fan of DRM, it is useful in this day and age.