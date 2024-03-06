When buying a new laptop, you might notice a specific "Intel Evo" badge or brand somewhere on the PC or on the product page. As the Intel name suggests, it's a platform that's tied in with the processor (CPU), first introduced in 2020 with Intel's 11th Gen chips and extending through to the latest Core Ultra mobile CPUs.

Laptops with the Intel Evo badge are designed to deliver an elevated experience, with certain guarantees for performance, battery life, and features like audio and camera. Let's dig into Intel Evo to see why you might want to be sure it's included in your next laptop.

What is Intel Evo?

The badge you want on your next laptop

If you see an Intel Evo badge on a laptop, it means that Intel has vetted the device to ensure it is going to deliver an outstanding user experience. It isn't just an arbitrary vibe; it's a firm list of requirements Intel believes that, together, will make your PC as enjoyable as possible to use.

Intel Evo has been through a few revisions as technology improves — which I dig into a bit more in the section below — and we've now arrived at Evo support for 2024's Intel Core Ultra mobile CPUs.

Related Intel shakes up mainstream CPU branding, introduces Core Ultra line Intel is doing away with the Gen and I designation in its processor branding, and a new Core Ultra series will represent its most advanced processors.

Laptops must hit certain Key Experience Indicators (KEI) to receive Intel Evo certification. Intel set out some new parameters to go along with new Evo Edition badge for laptops using an Intel Core Ultra CPU, but the base KEIs remain the same as previous generations. Here are some standout specs required for laptops to receive the latest Evo badge.

Intel Core Ultra 5, 7, or 9 CPU with integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

At least 8GB of dual-channel RAM and 256GB M.2 PCIe solid-state drive (SSD).

FHD (or better resolution) webcam with Microsoft Studio Effects, Dynamic Background Noise Suppression, and biometric or phone proximity security.

USB-C fast charging and low-power internal components.

More than 10 hours of battery life with an FHD display.

Less than 1.5 seconds to wake from sleep.

Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, optional 5G LTE.

FHD (or better resolution) display, backlit keyboard, Precision touchpad.

Intel Unison support.

Thin and light form factor (measuring 15mm or less for integrated graphics, 20mm or less for discrete GPU).

Buying a laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra CPU while sporting the Evo Edition badge guarantees these (or better) features. This helps take some of the guesswork out of buying a laptop, and gives buyers confidence that they aren't being taken for a ride by fancy marketing.

How did Intel Evo evolve?

A bit of Evo history

Intel Evo is an initiative that began in 2020 and has continued to be included in modern laptops. It was originally a rebirth of Intel's "Project Athena," which set up certain guidelines for OEMs to follow when building laptops.

With the first Intel Evo standard, laptops had to have an 11th Gen Core i5 or Core i7 CPU and Iris Xe integrated graphics, snappy performance when running on battery, nine or more hours of battery life with an FHD display, the ability to wake from sleep in less than a second, and quick-charge capabilities. But Intel also added requirements for Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, biometric or proximity security capabilities, and certain memory and storage standards.

Related Intel is announcing an Evo spec for foldable-display PCs Intel is announcing its third-gen Evo specs, and there's a lot that's new, such as a spec for foldable-display PCs, gaming laptops, and more.

Intel unveiled a new set of requirements with its 12th Gen CPUs, bumping Evo up to its third edition (with the first being Project Athena). It added Intelligent Collaboration to the KEI list, which is a mix of improved performance and battery life when using video conferencing apps. Intel also strongly suggested an FHD camera (or Intel IPU6/MIPI equivalent) to go along with its Visual Sensing and Connectivity Performance Suite, as well as Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

This is also where Intel added Evo branding to some Core H-series CPUs running at 35W or 45W. The more powerful processors, usually reserved for gaming laptops or mobile workstations, needed an Intel Arc discrete GPU with Intel Deep Link technology, as well as a display measuring between 15 and 16 inches in size. A "creator-oriented" tag was also added to the display requirement, but it was mostly left up to the OEM's interpretation for color reproduction, brightness, and refresh rate.

PCs with folding displays were beginning to gain traction around this time, so it made sense for Intel to rope in some foldable-display requirements with its third-gen Evo.

​​​​​​​

Intel updated the list of requirements for its 13th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs in 2022, notably adding Intel Unison support (which has carried through to the latest standard for Intel Core Ultra chips). Unison took over for Dell Mobile Connect when Intel purchased the parent company Screenovate in 2021, and it's a useful tool that allows Android and iOS users to link their phone to their PC. You can transfer files, answer messages. take calls, and more with the tool.

Related How to set up Intel Unison on Windows 11, iPhone, and Android It's easy to get started with using Intel's Unison app to text from your PC and copy over pictures from your phone to your PC and so much more.

Do you need a laptop with Intel Evo?

Not necessary for everyone

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024)

Laptops with the Intel Evo badge come in many shapes and sizes, but they all share the same core specs that deliver a thin and light device with strong performance and long battery life. Intel Evo laptops are great for students, professionals, developers, and programmers who need fast and reliable wireless or wired connectivity, a good webcam, and extra collaboration features.

If you're looking at the best gaming laptops, you'll probably notice a lack of the Intel Evo badge. While you can undoubtedly enjoy some games on an Evo laptop, a true gaming laptop has a different set of standards to improve performance in your favorite titles. Evo laptops are more geared toward those who desire a well-rounded set of specs and features rather than dedicated gaming hardware.

In the same vein, those looking for a laptop that can be upgraded after purchase might be left holding a screwdriver with no place to go. Evo laptops are generally designed to be as thin and light as possible, and in most cases you won't be able to get at the RAM inside. The SSD, on the other hand, has a better chance of remaining upgradeable after purchase.

Related How to tell if you can upgrade a laptop's RAM Laptop design makes it tough to see what's inside. Here are some ways you can figure out whether or not your laptop's RAM can be upgraded.

So ... is a laptop with Intel Evo for you? In most cases, I'd recommend starting out looking at laptops with Evo branding. The badge lets you know what to expect when you buy the PC, and you can decide whether the specs and features are right for your needs. Just keep in mind that you'll usually pay more for an Evo laptop due to the strict requirements.

Our collection of favorite laptops has a bunch of PCs with the latest Evo Edition badge, and we've even reviewed a few to give you a better idea of how they perform. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 12) is a standout business laptop, the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is a killer convertible, and the Asus ZenBook 14 (2024) brings a gorgeous 2.8K OLED display in a thin and light chassis.