Key Takeaways Understanding N-Key Rollover can help you choose the best mechanical keyboard for your needs.

Different types of key rollover limit how many keys can be registered simultaneously.

N-Key Rollover is essential to prevent ghosting and ensure all keys are properly registered.

There are likely some keyboard-related terms that make you think, "What is that?" Terms like N-Key Rollover and Anti-Ghosting are thrown around a lot, especially when it comes to mechanical and gaming keyboards. From setting macros to swapping switches, there are a lot of things that can confuse people when it comes to keyboards.

The thing is, once you know what the terms mean, they can actually be quite useful. When it comes to looking for something like the best mechanical keyboard, these terms will help guide you and will make sure you get the keyboard of your dreams.

What is N-Key Rollover (NKRO)?

Key rollover is a term that simply means how many keys can be hit simultaneously on a keyboard and still be registered by the PC. Now, it normally comes with a number in front of it, such as a 6-key rollover. A 6-key rollover means that 6 keys can be hit at the same time and all be registered in sequence. It also means that if, for some reason, you hit 7 keys, 1 of them would not work.

N-Key Rollover means there is no limit on the amount of keys you can hit at one time. Yes, you could essentially hit all the keys at once, and they would all register with the computer. While this might not sound like a massive deal to most, it can have a massive impact for gamers and even some professionals.

A lot of people say N-Key Rollover is the same as Anti-Ghosting, but technically it is not. The term ghosting refers to the addition of an additional letter or key being registered when you hit more than one key at a time on your keyboard. Ghosting can happen when a keyboard is not able to register a key press because it is still processing the previous key press. So, N-Key Rollover can prevent ghosting by properly registering all keys which are pressed simultaneously.

Related These are the 5 most beautiful keyboards I saw at this year's Computex If you're looking for a new keyboard, maybe it'll be from one of these companies in the future.

Different types of key rollover

Close

While they are all similar, there are a few different types of key rollover. Some of the most common ones are 2-Key, 6-Key, and, of course, N-Key. As you would imagine, if your keyboard features a 2-key rollover, if you hit a 3rd key, it may not register. The same goes for 6-key and any other key rollover you may come across, the next key beyond the specified amount will probably not register when they are pressed simultaneously. Of course, the N-key type is the best, since it technically would allow for all keys to be pressed at the same time and register them all.

What happens if you exceed the rollover limit?

As mentioned, any additional keys beyond the specified limit may not be registered or appear on your screen. Also, sometimes it may even add a letter that you didn't even press. This is going to cause issues, whether you are writing an email or trying to play your favorite game. There's nothing worse than trying to crouch behind some cover, but then your character ends up trying to jump or run.

Related How to clean and maintain your mechanical keyboard Don't let the layer of dirt or gunk spell disaster on your mechanical keyboard.

Testing your key rollover and anti-ghosting

There are a few different ways you can test your keyboard to see if it features some sort of rollover support. One of the easiest ways to test this is to open up a new text document and start by pressing one key down, then keep pressing an additional key down (simultaneously) until you notice they are no longer registering, or if characters are being registered which you are not even pressing.

Alternatively, Microsoft has a keyboard ghosting interactive demonstration that you can try. Simply open their website and then click to start demo and press keys until your heart is content. Seeing how many keys you can press at one time is also quite fun, and you may be quite surprised at how many you can actually manage to press down at the same time.

Do you really need this feature?

Yes, a million times yes! You may not realize its importance, since most keyboards come with some sort of key rollover these days, it's easy to take for granted, but it does make a massive difference. If you're old enough to remember using the likes of Windows 98 and Windows ME, or even earlier versions, you likely have faced keyboard challenges which key rollover has eliminated.

Technology has come so far along over the past 10 years that we likely don't even realize many of the things that are making our lives easier. At the end of the day, if you are looking at a keyboard that has an N-Key Rollover, this is a feature you are going to want, even if you don't think it will affect you.