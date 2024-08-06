Key Takeaways Upgrade to Plex Pass for hardware transcoding, offline media, live TV, and more features.

Plex is your all-in-one solution for organizing and streaming all your purchased media.

Consider Plex Pass as a support for the platform, with added bonuses for your entertainment arsenal.

Plex Media Server is a popular choice for those who wish to catalog purchased media and stream it to just about anywhere in the world. Plex is free to use but the company offers an option subscription or one-time fee to upgrade called Plex Pass. Although you don't need Plex Pass to enjoy all your media, it may be worth paying for should you require additional features and functionality.

What is Plex?

Have you ever wondered if there was a way to catalog all your purchased media? I'm talking music, movies, TV shows, and even photos captured on your smartphone(s). That's what Plex Media server is. This powerful software can run on a PC, NAS, or server and catalog all your data. Once everything has been saved into Plex's database, it can then stream everything to your devices anywhere in the world.

Think of Plex as a way to take back control of your media from streaming services such as Spotify, Prime, Netflix, and others. Purchase the media you want to enjoy and let Plex handle the rest.

What is Plex Pass?

Plex Pass was launched in 2012 to generate revenue for the Plex project without forcing everyone to pay for a commercial license. Three different pricing tiers are available, starting from $5 per month. An annual subscription will save you $20 at $40 per year. Finally, a lifetime pass costs $120 and unlocks all the advantages of Plex Pass for the lifetime of your account.

The free tier of Plex has a few limitations, but there's a good chance you wouldn't even notice through general usage. You don't technically require a Plex Pass to catalog and stream movies, shows, and music you own, but there are several benefits of having an active Plex Pass, especially if you consume a lot of media through your server or NAS.

What upgrades do you get with Plex Pass?

The primary upgrade included with Plex Pass is hardware transcoding. If a file stored on your server, be it a movie or show, isn't supported by the recipient device (your TV, tablet, or PC), the server needs to transcode the file to a format supported by the client. This requires considerable system resources on the server end. With the right CPU, hardware transcoding can speed this process up and reduce overall resource requirements.

Media can be saved to a device, such as your smartphone or tablet. This is invaluable for times when you'll have restricted access to the internet. With Plex Pass, you could download entire music playlists offline using the official PlexAmp app, allowing for smooth playback even through periods of weak cell coverage during a long drive. Other handy features include intro skipping and live TV support.

To recap, here are all of the upgrades offered by a Plex Pass:

Hardware transcoding.

Offline media support.

Intro skipping, trailers, and extras.

DVR/live TV functionality.

Dedicated PlexAmp music app.

Is Plex Pass worth the cost?

This is a difficult question to answer. Some view Plex Pass as a means to lock away features to enhance the streaming experience. Others see this optional upgrade as a way to support the relatively small company to develop such an important platform. If Plex Media Server is the backbone of your entertainment at home, you may want to consider upgrading to the Plex Pass. The offline media support and PlexAmp alone are great additions to your media arsenal.

If nothing else, consider the unlocked features as a "thank you" for your support.