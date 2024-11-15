How much you should pay for anything isn't an easy question to answer. Everyone has a different definition of "value" and "worth," but in the world of PC hardware, particularly for gaming CPUs, the answer is rarely "the most expensive CPU is the best."

When you're limiting the discussion to gaming alone, it's much easier to come to a reasonable amount of money that you should spend on a CPU. Beyond that price, you'd still get more performance for your money in other areas, but for gaming alone, it'll just be money down the drain.

Related Don't buy these 5 CPUs if all you're doing is gaming There are some CPUs you should stay away from if gaming is your only priority

How important is the CPU for gaming?

Does your fancy GPU need a powerful CPU?

Close

Even today, you'll get wildly different answers to that question, depending on who you ask. Your friendly neighborhood Reddit user might proclaim you don't need anything more than a budget CPU for gaming, while your favorite YouTube tech channel might be recommending a $400+ chip. And both of them might be right.

All of these recommendations are born from the CPU-dependency of different games at different resolutions and varied in-game settings. A recent 6-core CPU might be enough if all you need is a 60+ FPS experience in a mix of demanding and competitive titles, provided you have a strong GPU to pair it with. Other users who typically play RTS, simulation, and world-building games might benefit from more CPU horsepower, even if they have a capable GPU.

As you jump from lower to higher resolutions, games generally become more GPU-bound, reducing dependency on the CPU. However, this does not discount the benefit of powerful CPUs at higher resolutions, since you can still run into a "maximum FPS cap" dictated by the CPU. At higher resolutions, a faster CPU will still enable you to achieve a higher frame rate when you inevitably use optimized in-game settings and enable upscaling.

Most gamers should not spend more than $200-$250

The sweet spot for mid-range to high-end builds