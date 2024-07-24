Key Takeaways BIOS and UEFI differ in age, interface, and functionality, with UEFI supporting mouse navigation and networking.

BIOS uses MBR, UEFI uses GPT, and BIOS works in 16-bit mode while UEFI can operate in 64-bit for faster booting.

UEFI offers detailed hardware monitoring, supports newer hardware, and has advantages like faster booting and remote troubleshooting.

The differences between UEFI and BIOS may not seem significant to most, but the introduction of UEFI has made many computer settings more accessible to the masses. The goal of both is to allow users to customize some of their PC hardware settings before the PC loads into its operating system.

There are quite a few differences between the two. BIOS is older and has been around since the '80s, whereas the UEFI interface is much newer. UEFI uses a more graphical interface and allows the use of your mouse or keyboard, whereas BIOS requires you to use your keyboard to navigate the menu.

What is BIOS?

The original software to control your PC hardware

BIOS stands for Basic Input Output System. It is the first software to run when your computer is started and controls the POST (Power On Self Test). It is non-volatile and stored on a small memory chip so that its settings are saved and stored even after powering off your PC. There is no need to install the BIOS as it comes preinstalled on all PC motherboards. Entering the BIOS is easy and can be done both before Windows loads and from within Windows as well.

Once you are in the BIOS, there are a myriad of options you can change. You can change your hard drive boot order, the date and time, power settings, view system voltages, check fan speeds, and more. Once you have made your changes, you simply save your changes and exit the BIOS. This will restart your PC and your settings will take effect and the BIOS will tell your hardware what to do.

What is UEFI?

The new, better-looking, easier-to-use interface for controlling your PC hardware