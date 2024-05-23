VESA (Video Electronics Standards Association) is an organization that focuses on display standards. One of the more widely known standards is VESA mounting, but they do have some other open standards as well. Having open standards means that more companies can make use of universal standards worldwide, which in turn is best for everyone.

According to VESA's mission/vision, they are helping to ensure continual growth in technical standards development. Their mission is to "develop, promote and support an ecosystem of vendors and certified, interoperable for the electronics industry." They have over 300 member companies worldwide and are continuing to grow.

VESA mounts can make your life easier

Anything that can make our lives easier must be good, right?

The idea behind VESA mounts is to give you a standard for mounting your television and monitors. When 3rd party mounts first became a thing, it could often be quite hard to find the correct one as they were all different. Now, while there are different classifications for VESA mounts, they all follow the VESA standard, making it easier to find which one you need.

While not everyone will want to wall mount their TV or monitor, the VESA standard also helps with desk mounts and more. When looking for a new TV or monitor, you will want to check if it is compatible with a VESA mount if this is what you want to do. While most are these days, not all are VESA mount compatible.

VESA Classifications

Trying to be helpful, but can be confusing

There are three main classifications, and they are VESA MIS-D, VESA MIS-E and VESA MIS-F. These classifications are going to let you know the distance between the holes/screws on your monitor and the mount itself. They also let you know the maximum weight they support as well.

VESA MIS-D This classification is going to have two sets of mounting hole patterns; usually on the same mount. One is 75x75mm and the other is 100x100mm. MIS-D can also handle a maximum weight of 14 kg (30 lbs). This is going to be used for monitors, small televisions around 24 inches in size.

VESA MIS-E This classification is going to have two sets of mounting hole patterns; usually these would be on different mounts. One of which is rectangular 200x100mm and the other is a square 200x200mm. These mounts are rated for a maximum weight of 22.7kg (50 lbs). This will be used for monitors and televisions around 30 inches in size.

VESA MIS-F This classification is compatible with different mounting hole patterns. In most cases there are 6 holes for mounting, but the pattern can be different from mount to mount. The main thing is that the holes are 200mm in most cases, so you could have 400x200mm, 400x400mm, 600x400mm mounts and so on. These mounts are rated for a maximum weight of up to 113.kg (249 lbs). This is going to be used mainly for bigger televisions around 90 inches in size.

As you've likely noticed, while there are a few different classifications, they all have a couple of different variants. When it comes to knowing which is the one you need, most companies also include the distances such as 100x100m or 600x400mm etc, to make your life a bit easier. If in doubt, you can always measure the distances between mounting holes yourself. You may even notice that a lot of mounts these days are adaptable and can fit multiple sizes, especially when looking into mounts for TVs.

Do you need a VESA mount?

Depends on your use case, but likely not

While there is no denying a VESA mounted television or monitor is great, the odds are that a lot of people just don't need one. If buying new, most TVs and monitors come with their own mounts, so unless you are trying to mount them on a wall, or looking to set up a multi-monitor configuration for your gaming PC, there is no need for one.

Just remember, double-check the VESA mount you need before purchasing by checking the distance of the mounting holes. From there, you will be left with quite a few options, so find one that does what you need and looks nice. At the end of the day, they are designed to make your life easier not harder, so don't overthink it.