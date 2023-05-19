When it comes to sending and receiving data over the air, one of the most important resources is spectrum. When you change the station on your radio, you’re selecting a new chunk of spectrum called a channel. The same goes for just about anything that uses wireless tech, meaning that which spectrum each service uses is tightly controlled by the FCC. When it comes to tech in your home, you have some spectrum at 2.4GHz and 5GHz. Over the years, we have amassed dozens of devices using this spectrum, and even with Wi-Fi 6, congestion is still a real issue for many people.

What is Wi-Fi 6E?

Wi-Fi 6E takes the efficient tech of Wi-Fi 6 and applies it to a recently freed-up 6GHz spectrum. This allows Wi-Fi at 6GHz to immediately match the best speeds possible on 5GHz, with a lot more room to grow. Wi-Fi 6E speeds on paper are a match for Wi-Fi 6 with up to 4804Mbps available on high-end routers. To get these full speeds you’ll need a wide 160MHz channel for your Wi-Fi signal and there are a lot more of those available at 6GHz.

Some of the best Android phones like the Pixel 7 Pro support Wi-Fi 6E without any modification. The tech has also been trickling down to other devices like the best gaming laptops. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, for example, supports Wi-Fi 6E with the Intel AX211, one of Intel’s 6GHz-capable Wi-Fi chips. Even the ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is ready for Wi-Fi 6E, meaning it can have more consistent speeds and perhaps better latency since it won’t be sharing its band with as many other devices. Whether you’re downloading a large game or locally streaming from a gaming PC, Wi-Fi 6E can be a game changer for mobile gaming, especially if you have experience waiting for a large download on something much slower like Nintendo Switch.

All about 6GHz

The actual tech behind Wi-Fi 6E is roughly the same as Wi-Fi 6 with the only significant difference being the use of 6GHz spectrum. In early 2020, the FCC announced that it was opening up the entire 6GHz band for unlicensed indoor low-power access points. In the U.S., the at means that Wi-Fi 6E can use spectrum from 5925MHz (5.925GHz) through 7125MHz. This allows for up to seven 6GHz bands to be used at once. At 5GHz, you get one 160MHz channel using low 5GHz spectrum, one in the middle using tech called DFS that won’t work if it can see a Radar signal, and one at 5.9GHz with minimal support.

Many other countries have followed with their own 6GHz spectrum though, as is typical of governments, they are in various states of approval. Many European countries, for example, have approved a smaller chunk of 6GHz spectrum from 5925 to 6425MHz. There are a lot of factors at play when it comes to approving spectrum for a new use, and regulators need to carefully consider how other services may be impacted. The United Kingdom, for example, found that higher 6GHz spectrum could interfere with fixed satellite services in the country. Even so, with 5925MHZ through 6425MHz, this still allows for three 160MHz bands.

One important thing to remember about 6GHz signal will never travel as far as 5GHz at the same power level. This is because higher frequencies are worse at penetrating objects like walls and furniture that may be between you and your router. Adding to this, routers using 6GHz aren’t allowed to use as high a power level as 5GHz so coverage on Wi-Fi 6E will be worse than 5GHz in almost any conditions. There are a lot of benefits to using 6GHz Wi-Fi, but coverage is not one of them.

Should you upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6E router?

While Wi-Fi 6E will take years to reach the majority of devices, you can already buy a number of fast Wi-Fi 6E routers and mesh systems. Most Wi-Fi 6E routers are tri-band with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz onboard though some manufacturers like ASUS, Netgear, and TP-Link have released quad-band options with all the speed of their best Wi-Fi 6 routers plus a 6GHz band.

If you're shopping for the best Wi-Fi routers, you may have seen some fast quad-band routers like the TP-Link Archer AXE300 with an AXE16000 connection with 1148Mbps at 2.4GHz, dual 4804Mbps bands at 5GHz, and 4804Mbps at 6GHz. Still, some cheaper Wi-Fi 6E options have become available making the technology much more accessible. The TP-Link Archer AXE75, for example, has an AXE5400 connection with 574Mbps at 2.4GHz, 2402Mbps at 5GHz, and 2402Mbps at 6GHz.

If you live in a house, you may not need Wi-Fi 6E at all, as you likely won’t have much if any congestion from neighbors. Even if you can see a couple of neighboring Wi-Fi access points on your phone, a good Wi-Fi 6 router with 1024-QAM should have no trouble working around them. Wi-Fi at 6GHz also doesn’t travel as far as 5GHz Wi-Fi, so you may end up using 5GHz most of the time anyway.

For apartment or condominium dwellers, Wi-Fi 6E makes a lot more sense. When you live in a large residential building you can often see multiple Wi-Fi access points which can cause interference with your own Wi-Fi. Even with a fast Wi-Fi 6 connection, it can still be a struggle to get full gigabit speeds over Wi-Fi in an apartment. With up to seven 160MHz bands available, there’s a good chance you can use Wi-Fi 6E for years before seeing any overlap. If you live in an apartment building, and you want Wi-Fi speeds of 1Gbps or higher, Wi-Fi 6E may be your only realistic solution.

One last thing to consider is mesh Wi-Fi systems. Some kits like the eero Pro 6E, TP-Link Deco XE75, ASUS ZenWiFi ET8, or even Nest Wifi Pro use Wi-Fi 6E to link the mesh points together. This link, known as a backhaul, sends information between your primary mesh node and those acting as extenders. Since a 6GHz backhaul won’t be fighting over 5GHz spectrum, mesh speeds can be higher leading to improved performance on all devices, not only those that support Wi-Fi 6E. In fact, because 6GHz coverage isn’t as strong as 5GHz, your devices may even move back to 5GHz in a mesh for better overall performance.

When it comes down to it, Wi-Fi 6E routers can be a great way to get every megabit of speed out of your network. Even so, the investment won’t be worth it for many living in a detached home. If you live in an apartment, however, Wi-Fi 6E can be key to getting your full internet speeds on Wi-Fi. Just keep in mind that Wi-Fi 7 is slowly becoming available and will be able to use even more 6GHz spectrum.