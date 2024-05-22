There's more to Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs than just the Windows Home and Pro editions, and we don't just mean Windows Enterprise and Education. If your computer is ridden with nasty stability issues and viruses, each Windows computer includes a safe mode designed to help you diagnose and fix these problems. Many Windows PCs also contain a separate hidden mode that, unlike Safe Mode, you can only access out of the box when you boot up certain computers: S Mode.

So what does Windows do while in S Mode? That’s what we’re here to discuss. Spoilers: It has nothing to do with the Xbox Series S.

What S Mode does

You can’t accidentally install a program filled with malware if your computer doesn’t let you install programs

Windows' S Mode is a security-oriented option for Windows designed for safety and performance. To achieve this, S Mode only lets you download and install apps from the Microsoft Store – even if a program is available on the store and through a website, you can only use the Microsoft Store version. While this design philosophy sounds limiting, it minimizes the possibility of installing malware-laden apps, as well as benign programs that could slow down your computer. While running Windows in S Mode, your PC should start up faster and maintain a longer battery life (if applicable) when compared to other Windows computers.

S Mode can be used in both Windows 10 and 11 environments, but which one you own will determine the apps you can download (more on that later). Checking which version of S Mode you own is quite simple:

Click the Windows Logo button, then click on Settings. Click on System. Scroll down the left side menu, then select About.

This page should tell you everything you need to know about your copy of Windows, including if you are using S Mode.

How to get Windows in S Mode

You either got it or you don’t

Unlike other copies of Windows, you can’t flip a digital switch to activate S Mode. You have to purchase a desktop or laptop with S Mode preinstalled and not every computer company offers that option. If you want this security-themed OS, you will have to contact the manufacturer to make sure you buy the correct computer.

Currently, Microsoft only offers S Mode for copies of Windows 10 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows 10 Education, and Windows 11 Home. Windows 11 Pro, Enterprise, and Education lack S Mode support.

S Mode’s restrictions

The “S” stands for both “Secure” and “Sectioned off”

As previously mentioned, S Mode maintains Windows’ security and performance by limiting users to apps installed through the Microsoft store, but those are only the start of the system’s limitations and drawbacks.

To ensure its associated computer remains functioning, Windows in S Mode also locks you out of most methods of altering computer code. This means you can’t use the Command Line terminal and can’t access code editors or the Windows registry. You also can’t download new drivers through proprietary installers, either. While most computer accessories and peripherals work while your computer is S Mode, they will experience limited functionality. If you want to know if your printer, mouse, or other device will cooperate, Microsoft provide a handy compatibility guide.