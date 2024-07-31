Key Takeaways Choose the switch type based on how you use your keyboard - gamers prefer linear switches, typists prefer tactile.

Test out different switch types before committing to a purchase - switch tester kits provide a variety of options.

Mechanical keyboards aren't for everyone, but can improve typing experience and reduce strain injuries over time.

Ask any mechanical keyboard fan, and they'll tell you a long list of reasons why they won't use any other keyboard. You might be persuaded to try one for yourself, but then you'll come to the thorny question of what mechanical keyboard switches to choose for your first keyboard. After all, a mechanical keyboard fan will tell you that, just like most things in life, choosing a switch type for your mechanical keyboard is a personal preference. Well, technically, it's a series of preferences, because with how many different switch types there are, it's unlikely that you will find the perfect switch on the first try. But by doing a bit of research, you can narrow down the choices before you start, hopefully getting you closer to your dream keyboard in no time.

Choose the switch type that matches what you use your keyboard for

Gamers and typists often prefer different switches

While there are thousands of mechanical keyboard switch types, every type will fall into one of three categories. How they differ after that can be as simple as different materials used for the plastic housing, or the stem that moves when you press down, or the pressure needed to compress the spring inside. While most switches use a physical set of metal contacts, some specialized ones use light or magnetic field strength to provide the signal to the keyboard.

The three main categories of mechanical keyboard switches are:

Linear: These are usually fast and quiet, and are often the switch preferred by gamers.

These are usually fast and quiet, and are often the switch preferred by gamers. Tactile: Good for both gaming and typing, these switches have a physical bump when pressed down.

Good for both gaming and typing, these switches have a physical bump when pressed down. Clicky: This switch type adds an audible click that you can also feel, giving you more feedback to know you've pressed the key deep enough.

Those are followed by a few more specialized categories:

Speed: These are usually linear, with light spring weights, and have high actuation points for quick response times when gaming.

These are usually linear, with light spring weights, and have high actuation points for quick response times when gaming. Quiet: Tuned for minimal sound generation, these often have some type of dampening material like rubber on the stem.

Tuned for minimal sound generation, these often have some type of dampening material like rubber on the stem. Optical: These operate by breaking a beam of light when you press down, telling the keyboard which key you pressed. Sometimes it can also be analog, where the key press behaves like a joystick instead of a simple on/off.

These operate by breaking a beam of light when you press down, telling the keyboard which key you pressed. Sometimes it can also be analog, where the key press behaves like a joystick instead of a simple on/off. Hall effect (or magnetic): Similar to optical switches, these switches don't have a physical switch but use the strength of a magnetic field to determine when a key is pressed. They can also be set up as analog inputs.

When deciding what type of switch to buy, the main things to consider are how much noise you want, how hard you want to press it, whether you need it to register quickly, and whether you prefer linear, tactile, or clicky. It might seem like a lot of information to figure out, but deciding on one attribute significantly narrows down the potential choices. Silent switches are almost all linear, and there aren't many options. Clicky switches are always noisy but can be noisier if you prefer that. Fast switches are almost always linear, with light springs, but can also be optical or Hall effect. You might also find that you like several types. I prefer Hall effect linear switches for gaming, but tactiles for typing to reduce the number of typos I make.

If you've never used a mechanical keyboard before, it's a good idea to go down to your local big box store and tap on a few of the display models. That's one good way to figure out if you'd like to use one at home, but the experience may be limited to whatever selections the store has available. If you want to try out more switch types without a huge initial investment, picking up a switch tester kit is a great way to go. These kits have anywhere from a few switches to nearly a hundred, securely mounted on a plate like they would be on a keyboard. I like them because they have a good mix of linear, tactile, and clicky, in a variety of actuation forces.

Cherry MX Switch Tester 12-key While tapping one key isn't a great representation of how a mechanical key switch will feel over a whole keyboard, it's close enough to give you a feel for how different switches feel and sound, which will help you pick your next keyboard. $37 at Amazon

Do you need mechanical keyboard switches?

Possibly not, but they do make your typing experience better

While mechanical keyboards do have some good benefits, including reducing repetitive strain injuries, I'll be the first to say that they're not for everyone. If you're already happy with the membrane keyboard you've always used, by all means, keep on using it. You don't need to buy a mechanical keyboard just because everyone else seems to be. Also, to be fair, one mechanical keyboard often turns into multiple, which turns into tools and parts to modify the switches.

But I will say this. I'm a big proponent of spending money on technology, tools, and other items that you use daily. Whether that includes things for cooking in your kitchen, quality pens for writing, or, in this case, a good keyboard with mechanical switches for typing.

Which keyboard switch you choose is a matter of preference

The sheer number of mechanical keyboard switch types on the market tells you one thing immediately. There is no one-size-fits-all option, although there are a few that will satisfy the majority of users. With a little bit of research and some testing of switch types, you can figure out roughly what you like and pick up a mechanical keyboard to suit those preferences. You won't know if you like it or not until you try it, so the next time you're in a tech store, go press a few random keys on the keyboards they have on display. What you find out might surprise you.