Mechanical keyboards have exploded over the last decade, and are now a de facto accessory for everyone from corporate office grinders to hardcore gamers. But when comparing keyboards, whether off the shelf models or flashy custom builds, things can get a little tricky. It's easy to compare keyoards by considering the features they come with - for example, special software integrations, custom lighting schemes, or other add-ons like inbuilt USB hubs, volume wheels, joysticks, or macro keys.

But how can we compare the core feature of a keyboard: the typing experience? It can be difficult to understand the differences between keyboards, and even harder to understand your preferences when comparing keyboards or considering a custom build. We'll run through some of the things that can impact your keyboard experience, outside of the features, and suggest what you should consider when planning your next board.

QMK is the gold standard for software customization

VIA on QMK is even better

The first thing to check when comparing keyboards is the software (or more accurately, firmware). QMK is the gold-standard for mechanical keyboard firmware. It's an open source firmware that's effectively standard across high-end boards, and while it can be a little daunting initially, it opens a world of complete customization of your entire board and n-function modifier layers. Even better than straight QMK is QMK with Via support, which adds a GUI to make flashing and customizing your firmware even easier. QMK is fully programmable in C, but can be easily customized using QMK's online configurator.

QMK isn't required, any software that allows multiple levels of function-mapping and complete customization is a good start. We've got existing content around customizing your board with QMK VIA elsewhere on XDA for your reference.

One thing to note though is that QMK can sometimes have issues with bluetooth support on wireless keyboards. Most high-end mechanical keyboards are wired, but it's something to be aware of if you're considering a wireless board.

The PCB is the heart of your keyboard

Your PCB impacts everything from how your switches feel to what layouts you can use

Source: WikiMedia Commons

The PCB is an easy to overlook component of your keyboard. There are some obvious impacts the PCB has on your overall board, but also some that are far less obvious. Firstly, your PCB is responsible for your software and power connector. We'd recommend getting a USB-C board in 2024 if you don't have a requirement otherwise, and we've touched on quality software already.

Hot swappable keyboards allow you to press-fit a switch instead of soldering them directly to your PCB.

Your PCB is also responsible for the layouts your keyboard supports. Some boards only support a single layout (or a slight modification thereof), and some support multiple distinct layouts. We won't cover all the available layouts here, but some boards might support modifications like ortholinear layouts or a split space. There is no 'best' layout, it's preferential, but you'll want to ensure that the PCB supports your preferred layout. A really good PCB can support multiple layouts with plenty of hot swappable holes.

It's also worth considering the aesthetic of your PCB. Depending on your layout, keyswitches, and caps, you might see a significant amount of the board. A PCB can be an aesthetic choice, so factor this in when you're planning out your build.

PCB Mounting styles can have an impact

A final thing to consider with your PCB is the switch mounting style. This is a subtle change, but can affect how your keyboard sounds and feels. Gasket mounts are usually considered the gold standard for switch mounting, and Red Dragon has an excellent article explaining some of the benefits. The other common alternatives are tray and top mounts for your switches. A tray mount is the simplest and most common method of mounting your keyswitches, but can sometimes give a rattle to the switches and an uneven rigidity across the board when typing. Top mounts are more premium, and can be preferred to a gasket mount if you want a stiffer, fully rigid typing experience.

If you're looking for more information on the benefits of top mount versus a gasket mount, there's an excellent article you can review here.

Keyswitch and keycap combo is important

Consider lubing your switches for lower travel friction

Close

This is probably the consideration you're most aware of: which keyswitches should I use? There's plenty of information and debate on the switches which we won't rehash, because it's largely just a preference between top switches from reputable manufacturers. However, there are some extra considerations.

Lubing your switches is a time-consuming and fiddly way to ensure super smooth travel on each switch. Lubing a switch involves adding a tiny volume of lubricant to the interior of the switch. This involves removing every switch, opening its housing, delicately adding a consistent amount of lubricant, and then resealing the switch. There are benefits to this, to be sure. Lubed switches are usually quieter, have a smoother actuation, and can reduce rattling or scratching.

If you're interested in lubing your switches, we'd recommend you check out one of the many comprehensive guides online. You'll need some basic tools and some test switches to get stated. Note that if your keyboard is soldered, unsoldering and resoldering your board will be a significant process. Also, some keyboards do come pre-lubricated.

Overall material and build quality

This is a bit of a catch-all, but the material choice and quality of materials used in your keyboard can have a significant impact on the typing experience. The switch plate and housing can have a significant impact on the overall flex and responsiveness of your keyboard, and a poor quality keyboard can feel like it moves too much under pressure.

Good key stabilization is essential

Stabilization is the difference between rattling, loose keys and a clean, smooth movement

A final point that can affect the feel of a keyboard is the stabilization of the keys. Large keys, like your space bar or enter key, require stabilizers to ensure they don't rattle or feel uneven when pressed. These usually come as bars that connect across the key and depress smaller dummy switches to ensure an even feel across the board.

The goal of stabilizers is to minimize rattle and noise when they're used, and not to impact the feel of the main switch they're triggering. To achieve this, your stabilizer bar needs to be as straight as possible, and manufactured to the tightest possible tolerance.

Mechanical keyboards can last a lifetime

A good mechanical keyboard is more than just a tool. It’s an experience. Whether you’re a typist, gamer, or keyboard enthusiast, investing in a high-quality mechanical keyboard can significantly elevate your typing, and a good one can last you a lifetime. Quality components can bring the right mix of fantastic features and customization to your perfect typing experience; these can combine to keep your board quiet, smooth, and comfortable for even the most punishing typing sessions.