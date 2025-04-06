When you're comparing two of the best CPUs, the first spec that comes to mind is clock speed. It quite literally represents how fast the CPU can churn through clock cycles, and naturally, you'd assume a higher clock speed means higher performance. Today, however, clock speed doesn't say much. It can still represent performance differences between two CPUs, but when choosing a processor for your rig, there are several other considerations you should keep in mind.

What clock speed says about your CPU

And what it doesn't say