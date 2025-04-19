In competitive FPS games, every millisecond matters. The pros know this better than anyone, which is why they've been on the bleeding edge of keyboard and mouse technology for years, always pushing the boundaries of what's possible with peripherals. When such a large percentage of pro players begin to use the same keyboard, it's difficult not to notice

As someone who's competed at a high level in multiple FPS games, I know how important a keyboard is, so when I saw that Razer's Huntsman V3 Pro was one of the most used keyboards in the FPS world, I had to know: What's so different about this keyboard?

About this article: Razer provided a Huntsman V3 Pro TKL for the purposes of this article. The company had no input into its contents.

What's different about the Huntsman V3 Pro?

It's all about the switches

Analog input in keyboards is nothing new, with some of the first analog keyboard switches appearing well before the 2020s. While you lose the ability to have a tactile switch, you gain switch durability and, ultimately, lower latency. You can measure analog input in a couple of different ways: with the hall effect, induction (which is still in its infancy as far as consumer keyboards go) and optically. Razer has opted for optical switches, which measure input based on light.

Hall Effect vs Optical

Why Razer went with the latter

Hall effect keyboards have become all the rage in the 2020s, with Wooting’s line of HE boards being some of the most popular. Hall effect key switches measure input by sensing changes in electric current caused by a magnet. Optical switches work with a completely different mechanism. Instead of sensing changes in current, optical switches sense changes in light, and the further a key is pressed, the less light is “seen” by the switch, and voilà, you have analog input. Razer could’ve easily opted to develop HE key switches, but the choice to go with optical is an interesting one, and one that I was really curious to experience first-hand.