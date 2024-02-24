DDR5 memory has been around for a few years now, but it wasn't until recently that it started rapidly taking over DDR4. Yes, DDR4 is still viable in 2024, but there are plenty of compelling reasons to consider upgrading from DDR4 now. Not only does DDR5 boast faster speeds while consuming less power, but it's also reasonably priced these days with kits costing up to 30% less compared to the early days of Alder Lake and the AM5 platform. DDR5 isn't backwards compatible, though, and you can't slot DDR5 memory kits on motherboards that only support DDR4 either. That means you have to pick the right platform for your build, and knowing what motherboards support DDR5 memory is crucial.

Check compatible motherboard chipset

Pick only the ones with Intel 600 & 700, and AMD 600 series chipset

It's easier to filter the DDR5-compatible motherboards using their chipset than charting a list of individual models as there are simply many to list. As of early 2024, the only Intel chipsets that support DDR5 RAM belong to its 600 and 700 series. Similarly, only the motherboards with an AMD 600 series chipset support DDR5 memory modules, so your options are fairly limited if you choose to go with the Red Team. Below is a table highlighting all the chipsets that support DDR5 in 2024.

Chipset Socket Intel Z790 LGA1700 Intel Z690 LGA1700 Intel H770 LGA1700 Intel B760 LGA1700 Intel H670 LGA1700 Intel H610 LGA1700 Intel B660 LGA1700 AMD X670 AM5 AMD B650 AM5 AMD A620 AM5

This narrows down your search significantly, as it makes it very clear that you should only be looking for the motherboards with one of those chipsets in order to use DDR5 RAM. It's worth noting that the motherboards with Z790, Z690, or X670 are flagship chipset with high asking price, and the motherboards using them are often fitted with all the bells and whistles. The motherboards with chipsets like B760, B660, and AMD's B650 belong to the mid-range category, while the ones with the likes of H610 and A620 chipsets are relatively low-end offerings. There's more to a motherboard than just RAM compatibility, and you should probably look for some other things like the max RAM clock speed support, PCIe 5.0 compatibility, and more.

Check the CPU socket

Only LGA 1700 and AM5 motherboards support DDR5

If you look at the chipset tablet from the previous section closely, you'll notice that only motherboards with LGA1700 and AM5 CPU socket support DDR5 memory. That makes it even easier to identify the motherboards that support DDR5 RAM. Not all motherboards with the LGA 1700 socket will support DDR5, though, as you'll also find DDR4-compatible motherboards out there with an LGA 1700 socket. That's because Intel is yet to fully embrace the DDR5 memory standard, and it's only expected to phase out DDR4 support with the arrival of the 15th Gen Arrow Lake CPU lineup.

You still have to pick the right chipset to ensure the motherboard suits your budget, but filtering the boards based on the CPU socket is also a simple and easy way to find all the DDR5 RAM compatible motherboard options. Intel's Arrow Lake lineup will introduce the new LGA1851 socket to the mix, but you only have the option of picking motherboards with LGA 1700 and AM5 CPU socket to have support for DDR5 RAM, for now.

Closing thoughts

And that's all there is to tell what motherboards support DDR5 memory. There are plenty of both Intel and AMD motherboards out there that support DDR5. In fact, the AMD motherboards with AM5 socket and its 600 series chipset only have DDR5 compatibility, meaning you'll either have to go with Intel or pick an older Ryzen 5000 series processor from AMD for DDR4 support.