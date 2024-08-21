Network-attached storage (NAS) is primarily used to store lots of data and run some services but the device is also a great way to learn the basics of networking. The home local area network (LAN) is often relegated to a lower priority and overlooked. Not much time is spent using the router web admin interface, configuring firewalls, VPNs, and proxies, or ensuring enough bandwidth is available for all the connected hardware. NAS can change this by exposing someone to their network.

Related Best NAS devices in 2024 Expand your PC storage with one of these NAS enclosures

1 How to use all the different protocols

SMB, FTP, NFS

Moving from a single external drive to a NAS enclosure will require file service protocols for moving data between devices and the server. There are a few to choose from, depending on the device you wish to connect to the NAS. File transfer protocol (FTP) is the most popular method and has frequently been used for web servers but it can also work well with NAS if you already use FTP clients and wish to keep everything in one location. Server message block (SMB) is another popular choice and works cross-platform with Linux, macOS, and Windows.

Networking basics surround IP addresses since these are used for connecting to hardware across the network. The NAS will have an IP Address assigned by the DHCP server (usually found on the router), just like any other device on the LAN. IP addresses can be reserved on the router for hardware to ensure they always have the same IP address even if power is lost. This can make it easier to remember IP addresses for specific devices and even set up hostnames for convenient access using DNS.

Related The ultimate guide to File Explorer on Windows 11 File Explorer is one of the most essential tools in Windows 11, but you may not know everything about it. Let's take a closer look.

2 How to configure ports, proxies, and VPNs

Keep your LAN secure

Virtual private networks (VPNs) and reverse proxies are excellent for configuring your NAS and other hardware for external access. A VPN can make it possible to connect to your home network while away as if you're physically nearby. All networked hardware at home will become available and you can load up your NAS or other devices without changing a setting. Businesses frequently use VPNs to allow employees internal access to company hardware and networks without needing to be at the office.

A VPN works by creating a secured connection between a client and the host, the latter of which will be present behind your LAN. It’s a good idea to use a VPN when on public networks even when not looking to reach your home LAN as it ensures your data is shielded from prying eyes. Setting up a reverse proxy is less common but more secure than a VPN. This method restricts access to specific services and locations on the LAN, making reverse proxies ideal for different systems without opening up the rest of the network. Instead of opening up ports on your router, a reverse proxy limits access to specific services on a device.

Ports can also be configured through firewalls, on the devices themselves, and the router. All these features and more can be played with on network hardware to learn what they do and how they can affect other devices on the LAN.

3 How to more effectively manage your LAN

Spend time with your router admin UI

Close

Using a NAS will help you understand how everything connects to devices on the network and external services. You'll need to consider cabling and which ports to use for your router and NAS. The router admin panel will become familiar as you look to set up a VPN and DNS, configure the firewall, reserve IP addresses for devices, and more. It's one area of the network you'll spend the least time on outside of setting a wireless password, but a NAS can change this by forcing you to log into the router and move around different areas of the UI.

Related Best routers for gaming in 2024 Keep pings low and consistent with a router designed for gaming.

How to learn about networking

The easiest way to learn more about networking is to read up on other guides we have published on XDA. We've covered various aspects of networking that will help you get started. Spending time with your NAS and router interfaces will provide access to the inner workings of networking with virtual private networks, port aggregation, and services. By learning more about the network, Linux, and other systems, you'll open up your mind and horizons for homelab projects and even a new career.