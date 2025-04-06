PC enthusiasts are quick to recommend high refresh rate monitors, especially for gaming, because games feel buttery smooth and take immersion to a whole new level. My first time using a high refresh rate display was in 2017, when I bought the Alienware 17 R3, which had a 120Hz screen. I immediately noticed the improved smoothness since I had only used standard 60Hz monitors up until that point. Since then, I've purchased several high refresh rate monitors, and I currently use a 4K/160Hz, 1440p/175Hz, and 1440p/360Hz monitor with my gaming PC.

As much as I enjoy using my high refresh rate monitors, there are some hidden quirks and trade-offs that many enthusiasts rarely discuss on the internet. They become apparent only through daily use. So, before you upgrade to a high refresh rate monitor, let's discuss some lesser-known aspects of using one so you can make an informed decision.

Related 5 things to know before buying a high refresh-rate monitor If you've been eyeing up a high refresh rate monitor but you're not sure whether to pick one up or not, these are five things you need to know first.

4 Sensitivity to lower refresh rates

You'll struggle to use a 60Hz display again

As I said before, I've only used 60Hz displays until 2017, and I've had no complaints with them. As long as my games were running at least 60FPS, they were perfectly acceptable to my eyes. But after using my 120Hz gaming laptop for a day, I didn't want to return to my desktop, which had a 60Hz monitor. Gaming aside, I struggled even to do basic tasks like web browsing on it since scrolling through pages felt sluggish. Even Windows 10 animations appeared choppy. And that's because my eyes and brain quickly adapted to my laptop's high refresh rate display.

Once you jump from 60Hz to 120Hz, your perception of smoothness will change, and you'll become overly sensitive to lower refresh rates, even 90Hz. Right now, I'm writing this article on my 1440p/360Hz monitor, which I use as the main screen, even though I have a 4K/160Hz monitor right next to it. And that's because of two reasons: one is that my 4K monitor isn't OLED, and the other is that my eyes will need to get used to 160Hz again. To me, refresh rate and display technology matter more than the resolution.

3 Smoothness isn't guaranteed

A 240Hz monitor is pointless if your GPU isn't capable