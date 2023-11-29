The RTX 4090 is a powerhouse graphics card capable of running even the most demanding modern AAA game titles at 4k (CPU bottlenecks aside). It’s easily the most powerful GPU on the planet right now, unless NASA’s keeping something from us, with a price point to reflect it. That said, upgrading your rig with one can be a little confusing when it comes to matching devices to ports, and one question that a lot of people have is what PCIe version the 4090 uses, and if making the most of its power requires an upgrade to your motherboard. Well, we’re here to sort it all out for you.

What is PCIe?

PCIe, PCI-Express, or Peripheral Component Interconnect Express is a serial expansion bus introduced in 2003 that connects hardware (your GPU, in this case) to your motherboard. It’s designed for the kind of high transfer speeds required to power demanding applications like AAA games and video editing suites and is used in a variety of other devices aside from GPUs, including SSDs.

Since it’s a standardized interface that’s backward compatible, you should be able to use any PCIe device on any motherboard with PCIe slots, but there are several versions of PCIe currently in use on the market, from the slowest, (introduced in 2010), PCIe 3, to the newest and fastest that's widely available, PCIe 5.0 or PCIe Gen 5. In 2023, most motherboards will come with at least one PCIe 3.0 or higher slot.

So what PCIe does the RTX 4090 use?

Currently, all RTX 4090 “Ada” cards use PCIe 4.0, meaning they’re meant for use with PCIe 4.0 motherboard slots. This doesn’t mean that your 4090 won’t work on a motherboard with PCIe 3.0 ports or 5.0 ports, though. The only caveat here is that while PCIe 4.0 should work on any PCIe slot from 3.0 to 5.0, you’ll not magically get PCIe 5.0 speeds by plugging it into a 5.0 slot. Though the 4090’s power architecture meets PCIe 5.0 standards, these cards are currently bound to PCIe 4.0’s transfer speeds. Similarly, a PCIe 4.0 device connected to a PCIe 3.0 slot will only get PCIe 3.0 speeds.

So there we have it. The RTX 4090 is a blazing-fast graphics card that uses PCIe 4.0 but is compatible with 3.0 and 5.0 slots. With so few PCIe 5.0 cards on the market right now, the 4090 is still just about the fastest thing out there for gaming, though it shows no signs of getting any more affordable anytime soon.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to make the most of your 5.0-ready motherboard, you may want to check out some Gen 5 PCIe SSDs.