What time is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl Kickoff time and date in your country

February is always an exciting month for sports fans because it’s when the Super Bowl takes place. And this year’s game promises to be particularly special.

At the 2021 Super Bowl, 25-year-old Kansa City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play against 43-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. It’s the biggest age gap between two American football quarterbacks in Super Bowl history.

What’s more, Grammy Award-winning recording artist The Weeknd will perform a medley of hits during the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show. Before the match, Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the US national anthem.

There’s no denying that Super Bowl LV is expected to be a fantastic event in the 2021 sporting calendar, and if you’re an American football fan, you don’t want to miss it. So, what day and time will it take place? Read on to find out.

When does Super Bowl LV take place in the US?

In the US, Super Bowl LV will air on CBS on Sunday, February 7th. But the kick-off time will depend on where you live in the US. For those based on the East Coast, the game will begin at 6:30 pm ET.

However, if you live on the West Coast, you’ll be able to tune in to the Super Bowl LV match at 3:30 pm PT. That’ll be great news for people who want to catch the game earlier in the day, rather than in the evening.

Whichever part of the US you live in, the entire show will take place for four hours. While the match will be about three hours and 30 minutes in length, the halftime show could last up to half an hour. On top of the match and halftime show, there’ll also be lots of advertisements.

Pre-match coverage in the US

Before the Super Bowl kicks off, there’ll be plenty of pre-match coverage. Between 1 pm ET and 2 pm ET, CBS will be broadcasting Tony Goes to the Super Bowl. During this show, infamous American football quarterback Tony Romo will speak to Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and other guests.

On CBS, you’ll be able to tune in to The Super Bowl Today at 2 pm ET. The show will comprise pre-match commentary from a range of sporting experts (including James Brown, Nate Burleson Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, and Bill Cowher) and will finish at 6 pm ET.

At 6 pm ET, the Kickoff Show will begin on CBS. It’ll include musical performances from artists like Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, and H.E.R, as well as the iconic coin toss. This show will end at 6.30 pm ET, just in time for the Super Bowl LV kick-off.

What time does Super Bowl LV take place in the UK?

Although the Super Bowl is a US sporting event, it has a global audience in the hundreds of millions. In the UK, millions of Brits will likely tune in to the big event. This year, the BBC will provide a free live stream via the iPlayer streaming platform. It’ll also cover the event on its website and TV channels.

But while it’s great news that the BBC will be offering a free live stream of Super Bowl LV, you’re probably wondering when the match actually starts in the UK. For Brits, it’ll kick off at about 11:30 pm GMT.

What time does Super Bowl LV take place in Canada?

For Canadians, the Super Bowl will start at 6.30 pm ET or 3:30 pm PT. TSN and CTV are expected to provide free coverage of the entire American football match. DAZN will also offer a Super Bowl LV live stream, but you’ll need a subscription to watch it. Although DAZN costs CA$20 per month, there’s a 30-day free trial available.

What time does Super Bowl LV take place in Australia?

In Australia, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Channel 7, and many other broadcasters are planning to cover the 2021 Super Bowl. Australians will be able to catch Super Bowl LV at 10.30 am AEDT on Monday, February 8th. So, it’ll be an early start Down Under.

Watching Super Bowl LV from other countries

If you’re traveling abroad when the Super Bowl takes place or live in a country where the Super Bowl won’t be broadcast, it’s worth downloading one of the best VPNs. You’ll then be able to connect to a VPN server in a country like the US or UK and watch Super Bowl LV anywhere in the world.