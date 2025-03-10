Summary Microsoft will discontinue support for Publisher in October 2026.

Once Microsoft Publisher loses support, users will no longer be able to open or edit your existing .pub files, unless they have the Perpetual version of Publisher.

Microsoft recommends converting your Publisher files to a more accessible format, like .pdf or .docx, to ensure you can still open and edit them after support ends.

Microsoft announced last year that it will be discontinuing support for Publisher on October 13, 2026, meaning it will no longer be included in Microsoft 365 after that date. Ultimately, that means users will no longer be able to open or edit their Publisher files once that time arrives. Thankfully, there's a quick workaround—but you'll need to take action before support ends.

How to keep access to your Publisher files after 2026

While the tech giant announced its plans to kill the app last year, it has now shared more details on what affected users can do to prepare for a hassle-free exit via a support article. The company recommends converting any existing Microsoft Publisher files to a format you’ll be able to open and edit elsewhere. You can either convert your files directly within Microsoft Publisher or use a third-party conversion tool, like the FreeConvert website.

If you go with the first option, simply open an existing Publisher file, then head to File > Save As and choose a location to save it. This time, expand the Save as type dropdown and select one of the available options. Microsoft recommends saving your Microsoft Publisher files as either a .pdf or .docx file.

If you’ve been an avid Publisher user and this change impacts you significantly, you may have hundreds of .pub files to convert. In such cases, Microsoft recommends using a macro to automate the process and bulk convert all files within a folder from .pub to .pdf.

Just like any file conversion, you may notice some layout shifts when converting a Microsoft Publisher file to a Word or PDF file. This will be especially evident if your document contains a lot of graphics.

If you don't use Microsoft Publisher via a Microsoft 365 subscription and have the Perpetual version of Publisher, you'll still be able to install and use it after October 2026. This also means that you'll still be able to access and edit your existing Publisher files, and don't need to go through the hassle of converting all of them to another format.

Microsoft mentioned that once its publishing application closes its doors for good, it will explore ways to merge its features into more widely used Office apps like Word and PowerPoint. Despite that, your .pub files will essentially be useless unless you convert them to a more accessible format beforehand. So, make sure you take the time to convert your files before it's too late!