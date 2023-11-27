Key Takeaways Dell promotional gift cards can take up to 20 days to arrive, and many customers report not receiving them at all.

The gift cards can only be redeemed at Dell's website or outlet, and they expire after 90 days.

The gift cards cannot be stacked with certain coupon codes, but it is possible to stack up to 10 gift cards in one transaction.

It's common for retailers to offer gift cards for later purchases rather than a flat discount during the lead-up to the holiday season. Dell has a lot of great deals around the holidays, and many shoppers are enticed by its gift card offers. However, it's vital to read the fine print before jumping on one of these deals. Unfortunately, there are a lot of downsides to these popular gift card offers, and it may be better to check other retailers for comparable deals or just go with one of Dell's regular promotional deals.

When will I receive my Dell promotional gift card?

Dell promotional gift cards should arrive 10–20 days after making an eligible purchase

One of the biggest caveats to Dell's gift card promotions is that it takes 10–20 days from the initial purchase date to get to you. That means any current promotions that you wish to use the gift card on will likely be over by the time it arrives. It also comes as an e-gift card, so you will receive it at your email address.

However, many Dell shoppers report never receiving their promotional gift card. This has happened to me a few times, and it can be very frustrating to get resolved. Each time, I had to contact Dell, which is time-consuming, especially if the gift card isn't for much money. It's a good idea to set a calendar reminder for about three weeks after your purchase date, just in case you forget about the gift card. If you haven't received it at that time, you will need to contact customer service.

Where can I redeem my Dell promotional gift card

Dell promotional gift cards are only redeemable at Dell

Source: Alienware

Although the gift card only works at Dell, you do have a couple of options for using it. You can use them on any product on the Dell website, including the popular Alienware gaming PCs. In addition to the main Dell website, promotional gift cards also work on the Dell Outlet site. If you prefer to order over the phone, you can redeem promotional gift cards there as well.

Do Dell promotional gift cards expire?

Dell promotional gift cards expire 90 days after they are issued

Dell promotional gift cards do expire, and they have a very short usage window. Regardless of how long the gift card takes to receive, you have 90 days from the date it is emailed to you. While that may seem like a long time, it's easy to forget about. That is the main reason why Dell gift card offers aren't worth it unless you place a lot of orders with the company or plan to make a lot of purchases in a short amount of time.

Do Dell promotional gift cards stack with other offers?

Promotional gift cards may not stack with certain coupon codes

Thankfully, if you do plan on using your gift card for a sale, you can redeem it on a discounted item. However, they don't stack with certain coupon codes. Additionally, you can take advantage of cash-back offers from sites like Rakuten and Honey. You can even purchase another item that comes with a promotional gift card.

Is it possible to stack multiple gift cards to use all at once?

Dell allows buyers to stack up to 10 gift cards.

Source: Dell

Yes, it's possible to stack multiple promotional gift cards. Although they will combine regular gift cards, they will not merge promotional ones. That may be a problem if you plan to purchase many items that each come with a gift card.

Dell typically allows you to redeem 10 gift cards in one transaction. This includes both regular and promotional cards. If you purchase many items that come with promotional gift cards, like computers and monitors for an entire office, it may be hard to redeem all of them. Just remember, you must redeem all the gift cards within 90 days, or they will expire.

Returning an item purchased with a promotional gift card

Items purchased with a promotional gift card are subject to Dell's standard return policy

Dell's standard return policy applies to items purchased with a promotional gift card. While many retailers are offering extended return windows through the holidays, Dell is not. Most importantly, any amount paid with a promotional gift card will be returned to the card, which means you'll have to consider the card's expiration date.

The gift card keeps the same expiration date, even if you've returned an item. So, it's possible to lose a promotional gift card entirely when returning an item. For instance, if you make a purchase the week before the gift card expires, you will essentially forfeit the balance if you return that item. That is why you should use the promotional gift card well before the 90-day period elapses.

Should I take advantage of a Dell gift card offer?

Whether a Dell gift card offer is worth it depends on how much you shop on the site. If you make a lot of purchases, then it is likely worth it. However, 90 days isn't much time to redeem the promotional offer, especially if you have already bought a computer and do not plan to buy other peripherals like a monitor or docking stations.

With Black Friday sales coming to an end, Cyber Monday is set to have some excellent computer deals. You will likely find comparable deals at other retailers without the hassle of a gift card offer. But if you are set on ordering from Dell, try to plan out what you will purchase with the gift card.