Installing an all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler for your CPU is one thing, but it's a whole different ball game to set up your own loop. This involves many parts as we'll be building everything from scratch. We'll need a radiator, reservoir, water block, pump, and more to cool your CPU and GPU using a custom liquid cooling solution. Depending on what you plan on cooling and how much budget you have assigned to this project, it can cost as little as $200 or as much as an entire PC build. The end result, however, is incredible.

8 Radiator

Handling the transfer of heat