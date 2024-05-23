Key Takeaways Consider what you'll use it for - gaming, work, or rendering on the go.

Check for compact design with plenty of ports for flexibility in connectivity.

Make sure it has a powerful processor, sufficient memory, and fast storage for optimal performance.

So, you're thinking of getting a mini PC? Well then, there are a few things you need to know before you go out and buy one. As with most PC-related products, there are countless options to choose from, and finding the right one for yourself doesn't need to be hard. Mini PCs are becoming more and more powerful and can be useful for many different tasks.

The first thing you need to figure out is what you will use it for. Will you be gaming on it? Is it just going to be used for word processing or web browsing? Or, maybe you even want to use it as a mobile rendering PC to take with you on business trips. In any case, this is the first step you will want to take when looking into a new mini PC. Once you know this, you can start looking to see which mini PC will best suit your needs.

Compact design with plenty of ports

The smaller size will come in handy, as will many ports

One of the main benefits of a mini PC is its space-saving size. A lot of them are about the size of a mobile phone, and some are even as small as a USB drive. What's even better is that a lot of them can either be plugged directly into an HDMI port or even mounted directly to the back of a monitor. Depending on your use case, you will want to ensure that it has all the ports you need. Many mini PCs come with multiple USB ports, including USB Type-C. You will also find some of them come with display inputs such as HDMI and DP. Just consider which ports you will need when selecting the right one for you.

Check the processor, memory, and storage

Make sure it is powerful enough to meet your needs

No matter what you are doing with your mini PC, you will want a decent CPU and amount of RAM. If you are gaming or planning to do something a bit more intensive, you will want to consider something with an Intel 11th or 12th gen CPU, or even an AMD Ryzen U or H CPU such as the 5700U or 5800H. Depending on what you intend to do with it, you can consider whether Intel or AMD is better for your mini PC. AMD is generally better for gaming, and Intel is better for content creators and those looking to stream movies. Of course, this does come down to the exact CPU you are using, but this is generally the case.

When it comes to RAM, I would highly recommend getting at least 16GB on a mini PC. You will want to get this across 2 sticks of the fastest RAM possible. Integrated GPUs will utilize all the bandwidth they can get, and having dual-channel memory will help with this. As for storage, you will want to make sure you have an SSD of some sort, preferably an NVMe drive for extra speed where possible. In most cases, you will want at least 512GB of storage; if you are rendering, then you will need more. 512GB should be enough for most users and will even allow you to install some games on it.

Look for expandability and upgradability

You may not need it now, but it's good to keep the future in mind

Mini PCs may be small, but they can still be upgraded and expanded upon. While you may not need to do so at the time of purchase, it is nice to know you'll have the option to optimize the device should you require it down the road. Being able to upgrade your RAM and storage is going to be the main thing to consider. However, depending on your needs, you may also want to see if you can add an eGPU (external GPU) to the mini PC you are looking at. This will make the mini PC more like a full-fledged PC to better support gaming and rendering. This is a great idea if you would like to travel with your mini PC, but have a home/office base where you'll use it most of the time and could benefit from some extra performance.

Consider the operating system

Windows will be the easiest

Windows is the best all-around operating system for mini PCs. It is easy to use and will, in most cases, install all the drivers you need on its own. Windows 11 is the current version of the OS, and it does have some system requirements, so make sure your mini PC meets them. If Windows isn't your thing, there are plenty of other operating systems to look at, perhaps one of the Linux or Android distros, or even FreeBSD. Choosing the right OS is going to be a personal choice, but if you are unsure, Windows is the place to start.

Reasonable price

Always look for the best deal possible

Make sure you are not paying too much for your new mini PC. Have a look around and get a general idea of prices based on their specifications. If you are looking at mini PCs now, you likely don't need the most expensive one available. Any money saved at the time of purchase can be used for future upgrades, peripherals, or even to save towards getting an eGPU for the ultimate experience.

Mini PCs can be useful for many different tasks

Once you start using a mini PC, you may never want to go back to using a normal PC again. While space-saving is no doubt one of the main advantages of getting a mini PC, they are more than capable of performing many tasks. Once you know what you want to use it for, you will be well on your way to finding the best mini PC to suit your needs.