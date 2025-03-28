My primary gaming PC runs Linux. The operating system has become an excellent choice for PC gamers, largely thanks to continued developments and the introduction of Proton from Valve. Gone are the days when Linux was an emulated and translated mess when it came to gaming. Although many games are still natively developed for Windows alone, Proton and other improvements on Linux have made gaming almost seamless. Here's what you'll need to create the ultimate Linux-powered gaming PC.

4 Pick a stable distro

It matters less than you think