What’s New in HUAWEI Petal Mail App
HUAWEI has its own email service called Petal Mail. Available through the HUAWEI AppGallery, Petal offers a complete email experience with a dedicated app. Recently, HUAWEI started testing several new features in its app, which have been made available to public beta testers in China. These beta testers have had access to a new user experience, multi-account management, and all-around improvements.
New Features:
- Support for multiple Petal Mail accounts – up to 10 accounts at the same time.
- Support independent login and log out of a single account.
- The addition of improved protection for email activities to prevent tracking of your IP address and emails.
- A new welcome page has been added.
- Improved user experience.
HUAWEI Petal Mail
New users of the HUAWEI Petal Mail service will have access to an @petalmail.com address. The HUAWEI AppGallery has the main client app available for download. This is how new users can get started for HUAWEI Petal Mail.
Web: Signup or Login to your account on the official Petal Mail website from a PC browser to use the mailbox service.
App: Search for and download Petal Mail via HUAWEI AppGallery. Currently, the Petal Mail app can be installed and used on devices running EMUI 4.0 or later and HMS Core 5.3.0.312 or later.