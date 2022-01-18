What’s New in HUAWEI Petal Mail App

HUAWEI has its own email service called Petal Mail. Available through the HUAWEI AppGallery, Petal offers a complete email experience with a dedicated app. Recently, HUAWEI started testing several new features in its app, which have been made available to public beta testers in China. These beta testers have had access to a new user experience, multi-account management, and all-around improvements.

New Features:

Support for multiple Petal Mail accounts – up to 10 accounts at the same time.

Support independent login and log out of a single account.

The addition of improved protection for email activities to prevent tracking of your IP address and emails.

A new welcome page has been added.

Improved user experience.

HUAWEI Petal Mail

New users of the HUAWEI Petal Mail service will have access to an @petalmail.com address. The HUAWEI AppGallery has the main client app available for download. This is how new users can get started for HUAWEI Petal Mail.

Web: Signup or Login to your account on the official Petal Mail website from a PC browser to use the mailbox service.

App: Search for and download Petal Mail via HUAWEI AppGallery. Currently, the Petal Mail app can be installed and used on devices running EMUI 4.0 or later and HMS Core 5.3.0.312 or later.

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.