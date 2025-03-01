When picking an internet service provider (ISP) for your home or business, it's important to know exactly what you're getting. Whether it's a local co-op or a national giant, the speeds, latency, and bandwidth that you can expect depend on how the signal reaches your building.

You might have seen the acronyms FTTC (Fiber-to-the-Curb) or FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) mentioned when researching ISPs, especially those that offer fiber-optic connections. The names aren't dissimilar, and aren't that different in practice, but the "last mile" to your home differs in how it's achieved.

Asus RT-AX57 Ethernet ports and antennas from an angle
Related
How internet connectivity grew from dial-up to DSL to fiber, according to one of its pioneers

31 years ago, the World Wide Web launched in the public domain. We spoke to one of broadband's biggest innovators to commemorate the anniversary.

FTTH (or FTTB or FTTP) vs FTTC at a glance

Feature

FTTC

FTTH

FTTB

FTTP

Full name

Fiber-to-the-Curb

Fiber-to-the-Home

Fiber-to-the-Building

Fiber-to-the-Premises

Fiber Endpoint

Near the curb or cabinet

Inside the home

At the building’s entry

At the premises

Last Mile

Copper wires or coaxial cable

Fiber

Internal building wiring, usually copper

Fiber

Internet Speed

Moderate

Ultra-fast

High

Ultra-fast

Reliability

Medium

Excellent

High

Excellent

Cost

Low to moderate

High

Medium

High

Best For

Budget users

Heavy internet users

Apartment buildings

Premium connectivity

FTTH vs FTTC - It's all about the last few feet of connectivity

One is fiber-optic all the way, while one opts for copper wires