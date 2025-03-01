When picking an internet service provider (ISP) for your home or business, it's important to know exactly what you're getting. Whether it's a local co-op or a national giant, the speeds, latency, and bandwidth that you can expect depend on how the signal reaches your building.

You might have seen the acronyms FTTC (Fiber-to-the-Curb) or FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) mentioned when researching ISPs, especially those that offer fiber-optic connections. The names aren't dissimilar, and aren't that different in practice, but the "last mile" to your home differs in how it's achieved.

FTTH (or FTTB or FTTP) vs FTTC at a glance

Feature FTTC FTTH FTTB FTTP Full name Fiber-to-the-Curb Fiber-to-the-Home Fiber-to-the-Building Fiber-to-the-Premises Fiber Endpoint Near the curb or cabinet Inside the home At the building’s entry At the premises Last Mile Copper wires or coaxial cable Fiber Internal building wiring, usually copper Fiber Internet Speed Moderate Ultra-fast High Ultra-fast Reliability Medium Excellent High Excellent Cost Low to moderate High Medium High Best For Budget users Heavy internet users Apartment buildings Premium connectivity

FTTH vs FTTC - It's all about the last few feet of connectivity

One is fiber-optic all the way, while one opts for copper wires