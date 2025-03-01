When picking an internet service provider (ISP) for your home or business, it's important to know exactly what you're getting. Whether it's a local co-op or a national giant, the speeds, latency, and bandwidth that you can expect depend on how the signal reaches your building.
You might have seen the acronyms FTTC (Fiber-to-the-Curb) or FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) mentioned when researching ISPs, especially those that offer fiber-optic connections. The names aren't dissimilar, and aren't that different in practice, but the "last mile" to your home differs in how it's achieved.
FTTH (or FTTB or FTTP) vs FTTC at a glance
|
Feature
|
FTTC
|
FTTH
|
FTTB
|
FTTP
|
Full name
|
Fiber-to-the-Curb
|
Fiber-to-the-Home
|
Fiber-to-the-Building
|
Fiber-to-the-Premises
|
Fiber Endpoint
|
Near the curb or cabinet
|
Inside the home
|
At the building’s entry
|
At the premises
|
Last Mile
|
Copper wires or coaxial cable
|
Fiber
|
Internal building wiring, usually copper
|
Fiber
|
Internet Speed
|
Moderate
|
Ultra-fast
|
High
|
Ultra-fast
|
Reliability
|
Medium
|
Excellent
|
High
|
Excellent
|
Cost
|
Low to moderate
|
High
|
Medium
|
High
|
Best For
|
Budget users
|
Heavy internet users
|
Apartment buildings
|
Premium connectivity