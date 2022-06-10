WhatsApp rolls out larger groups with up to 512 participants

WhatsApp has gained a raft of features over the past few months, including iMessage-style emoji reactions, increased fie sharing limit, new voice note features, and more. But the Meta-owned messaging app is in no mood to slow down. The app is now increasing the group size limit from 256 people to 512 people.

WhatsApp announced last month that it was doubling the participant limit for groups. As spotted by WABetainfo, the change has now started rolling out to users with the latest beta update on Android, iOS, and the desktop. It’s measly compared to Telegram’s 200,000 participant limit. Nevertheless, it still represents a big improvement over the 256-member limit, so we’ll happily take it.

WhatsApp is releasing larger groups with 512 participants to everyone! You can finally create and join groups with up to 512 people by using the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop!https://t.co/KEGmGwR3De — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 10, 2022

“One of the top requests we’ve consistently received is the option to add more people to a chat, so now we’re slowly rolling out the ability to add up to 512 people to a group,” wrote WhatsApp in its official announcement last month.

The ability to add up to 512 people to a group is rolling out widely with the latest version of WhatsApp beta. It arrives with WhatsApp beta version 2.22.12.10 on Android and version 22.12.0.70 on iOS. The feature is expected to soon arrive on the stable version of the app as well. If you want to try it out, you can sign up for the beta program here.

Larger groups come hot on the heels of WhatsApp increasing the file sharing limit to 2GB, which is now widely available on the stable channel. WhatsApp is also reportedly working on an edit button to let users make changes to sent messages.

What do you think about WhatsApp’s increased group size limit? Do you think it’s enough for most use cases?