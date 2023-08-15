Key Takeaways WhatsApp is testing a new AI feature that allows users to create customized stickers using text-based commands, adding to its existing AI-powered capabilities.

The feature is available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, but only select users currently have access to it.

Users can create an AI-generated sticker by entering a description, and WhatsApp will generate multiple stickers based on the text input for users to choose from and share in their chats. Additionally, WhatsApp is implementing safeguards to prevent misuse of the stickers.

AI has been the buzzword in tech even since ChatGPT made a blockbuster entry into our collective consciousness late last year. The new technology can not only write stories, compose music, crack jokes and debug code, it can also create realistic images and generate fun memes that make it a useful addition to any social media platform or messaging app. While Snapchat and other social media apps have already added some AI-powered features, WhatsApp is now reportedly joining the bandwagon by bringing customized AI-generated stickers to the platform.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the popular messaging app is testing a new AI feature that will allow users to create customized stickers using text-based commands. The feature is reportedly available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (v 2.23.17.14), but only some users reportedly have access to it for now, with no word on when it will be rolled out universally to all beta users everywhere.

To create an AI-generated sticker, users will simply have to hit a new 'Create' button that will be available under the sticker tab, and then enter a description. The report suggests that WhatsApp will generate multiple stickers based on the text input, from which users will be able to choose one and then share in their chat.

There's no word on which generative AI model Meta is using for the new feature, but from the users' point of view, it will seemingly work similarly to how Midjoureny or DALL-E generate images based on text inputs. The report, however, does say that WhatsApp will offer users an option to report inappropriate stickers, which is certainly a step in the right direction. The stickers will also reportedly be "easily recognizable," suggesting Meta is putting guardrails in place to ensure that they cannot be used for nefarious purposes by bad actors.