WhatsApp finally starts rolling out Android-to-iOS chat transfers

After years of users clamoring for the ability to transfer WhatsApp data from iPhones to Android and vice-versa, the Meta-owned messenger finally relented last year. However, it initially only allowed users to transfer chats from an iPhone to select Android devices. Earlier this year, we learned that WhatsApp was close to rolling out support for Android-to-iOS chat transfers. And now, WhatsApp users will finally be able to migrate their chat data from an Android device to an iPhone.

According to a recent post from Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook, WhatsApp is now adding support for Android-to-iOS data transfers. Currently, the feature is available in beta and lets users migrate their entire WhatsApp account, including chats, account information, profile photo, chat history, media, and settings, from Android to iOS. As you’d expect, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature gradually and it might be a while before it reaches all users. Nonetheless, it’s great to see WhatsApp finally making good on its promise.

As WhatsApp official documentation notes, there are a couple of limitations to the feature. First off, you’ll need Android 5.0 Lollipop or above installed on your Android device, while the iPhone should be on iOS 15.5 or later. The data migration feature also requires you to install the Move to iOS app on your Android device. Furthermore, you should be running WhatsApp for Android version 2.22.7.74 and WhatsApp for iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above for the feature to work.

For the feature to work as intended, your iPhone should be factory reset to pair with the Move to iOS app, both your devices should be connected to a power source, and they should be connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If you’ve just switched from an Android device to an iPhone and you’d like to migrate your WhatsApp data, you can follow the steps provided below in the source link below.

Source: Facebook, WhatsApp