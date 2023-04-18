WhatsApp is considered one of the best messaging apps that you can use and for good reasons. The app offers excellent security features and a wide array of communication methods, making it a truly versatile option. While it excels in almost every category, the app could stand to inject more fun into conversations. Now, it looks like it's working towards that goal, developing animated emoji for its platform using Lottie.

The news comes to us from the WABetaInfo website, who is the authority on all things WhatsApp prerelease. Now, the new animated emoji was discovered in the WhatsApp Desktop beta, and according to the website, is slated to make its debut sometime in a future update of the app. While animated emoji has been around for some time, and some messaging apps even embrace it as part of its identity, WhatsApp has been slow to incorporate it into its flow. While it's a small difference, it makes a big impact, especially if executed properly.

Source: WABetaInfo

The news outlet has supplied a small sample of what an animated emoji looks like in its current state. As far as how it will work, apparently, animated emoji will be sent by default, giving users no control over the option. This could be problematic to some, as some users do have a preference for a more streamlined and flat look. As far as the technology behind the animated emoji being tested, according to the source, WhatsApp is utilizing Lottie, which should make the animated elements relatively efficient when it comes to file size.

Of course, since this has yet to become official, there is the chance that things could change in the future. WABetaInfo does state that this feature should make an appearance in a future update of the desktop beta, and will also arrive to the beta on Android and iOS. But for now, we will just have to wait and see.