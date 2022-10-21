Instagram received support for Meta's 3D Avatars in February this year, allowing users to create and share a virtual version of themselves through Stories and DMs. The feature is now making its way to Meta's popular messaging app WhatsApp with the latest beta update on Android.

WhatsApp has been working on bringing Avatar support to the platform for quite a few months. WABetaInfo first spotted mentions of the feature in a WhatsApp beta update for Android this June and gave us our first look at the sticker integration in August. The feature is now live for beta testers in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.22.21.3).

As you might have guessed, the feature lets you create a 3D avatar of yourself using the avatar editor in the app and you can use it as your profile picture. After you customize your avatar, WhatsApp also creates a new sticker pack based on the avatar that you can share in chats.

The avatar integration is currently available for a few users on the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. If you're a part of the WhatsApp beta program, you can update to the latest release available on the Play Store to try it out. If the feature is live for you, you will see a new Avatar option in the device settings. Select it to customize your avatar and, once you're done, the custom sticker pack should automatically appear in the sticker selection menu.

If you don't see the Avatar option in the app settings even after installing the latest update, you'll have to wait a while for a wider rollout. WhatsApp has not made any official announcement for the feature, so it might take a few days or weeks for the feature to show up on your device. Users not on the beta channel will have to wait a bit longer to try it out.

Source: WABetaInfo