After introducing support for 3D Avatars on Instagram earlier this year, Meta is now bringing its customizable avatars to WhatsApp. The company first introduced avatars on WhatsApp in the beta channel in October, and the feature is now rolling out to all users.

WhatsApp announced the rollout in a recent post on its blog, highlighting how users can create personalized avatars using a variety of hairstyles, facial features, and outfits. Once you create your custom avatar, WhatsApp will automatically create a custom sticker pack based on the avatar, with 36 stickers reflecting several emotions and actions. You can then use your avatar as your profile photo on the app or share the newly generated custom stickers with friends.

After updating to the latest version of WhatsApp, navigate to the new Avatar option in the app settings to create your custom avatar. Once you're done, you can use your avatar as your profile photo by selecting the Profile photo option in the same menu. To use your custom sticker pack, open a chat, tap the Emoji button, and select the new avatar sticker pack option in the bottom toolbar.

As mentioned earlier, you can choose from various hairstyles, facial features, and outfits to personalize your avatar. But the messenger plans to add support for additional options in the future. In its announcement post, WhatsApp noted, "For many people this will be the first time creating an avatar and we'll continue to deliver style enhancements including lighting, hair style textures, and more that will make avatars even better over time."

It's worth mentioning that the Avatar option was not available on any of our devices at the time of writing. However, it should appear for most users in the coming days.

Source: WhatsApp