Key Takeaways Backing up your data is crucial, whether on cloud platforms or on-premises devices. Google's new policy will count WhatsApp backups towards your personal Google Account storage limit, so managing storage efficiently is important.

Google's change means that WhatsApp backups will reduce your available cloud storage. Once you've reached your limit, backups will stop unless you delete content or purchase additional storage through Google One.

This policy change will affect WhatsApp Beta customers from December 2023 and roll out for all users in early 2024.

However, Workspace customers in education and enterprise aren't currently impacted, and Google will offer promotions to purchase more storage at a discounted price.

It is extremely important to back up your data to cloud platforms and even on-premises devices, regardless of the ecosystem you utilize. Many big tech firms such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft provide cloud storage Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. Up until now, if you were a WhatsApp user on Android, Google allowed you to back up essentially an unlimited amount of data to a dedicated directory in Google Drive. However, the company is now looking to change this model and is putting a cap on this quota early next year.

As announced by Google on a support page, WhatsApp backups on Android will soon count toward your personal Google Account cloud storage limit. This means that if you back up 4GB worth of WhatsApp chat data to your free, personal Google Account (which offers 15GB of complimentary storage by default), you will be left with only 11GB of cloud storage. You can check how much space your backup is utilizing by heading over to Settings > Chats > Chat backup in WhatsApp.

As soon as you have used up all the storage space available on your Google Account, backups will halt, and you will need to delete content in order to make more space available. To that end, Google has recommended customers to leverage its in-house storage management tools to ensure that they organize their data better and get rid of duplicate or unnecessary content, or purchase more storage through Google One.

This policy change will begin rolling out to WhatsApp Beta customers from December 2023 and is slated for general availability in early 2024. It is important to note that Workspace customers in education and enterprise are not affected by this modification currently. Google will also offer one-time Google One promotions so that affected customers can back up more data to the cloud at a reduced price, if required.