WhatsApp beta for Android introduces new feature to help you quickly start chats with unsaved contacts

Currently, tapping on an unsaved contact in a WhatsApp chat opens the default dialer app. The app doesn’t give you the option to text the contact within the app, and you have to use a workaround to message unsaved numbers on WhatsApp. However, that’s set to change soon, according to a recent report from WABetaInfo.

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android (v2.22.8.11) includes a new feature that gives you multiple options while interacting with an unsaved number in a chat. As you can see in the attached screenshots, tapping on an unsaved number opens up a new pop-up menu. The menu gives you access to three options that let you instantly start a WhatsApp chat with the unsaved number, give it a call, or add it to contacts.

In case the unsaved contact does not have a WhatsApp account, the pop-up only gives you the option to call the number or add it to contacts. WABetaInfo notes that this new feature is rolling out to WhatsApp beta users on Android with the latest update, but it may also be available to some users on a previous beta release.

At the moment, we don’t have any info on when the feature will roll out on the stable channel. But since it has already started popping up for beta users, it shouldn’t be long before the feature gets a wider rollout. If you haven’t received the feature yet and you wish to text an unsaved contact, you can do so by opening a new browser window and typing out http://wa.me/ followed by the country code and phone number (eg. http://wa.me/911234567890). As soon as you hit go, the webpage will redirect you to a new WhatsApp chat window with the unsaved contact.

Have you received the new feature with the latest WhatsApp beta update? Does it work as intended? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: WABetaInfo