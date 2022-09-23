Latest WhatsApp beta brings multi-device support for Android tablets to some users

In April this year, we first got wind of an upcoming WhatsApp feature that would let users link their accounts to a secondary phone or tablet. This feature, called Companion mode, is now showing up for some Android users with the latest WhatsApp beta update.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.21.6 brings the Companion mode to select beta testers. In its current state, the feature lets you link your WhatsApp account to an Android tablet by scanning a QR code. However, it doesn’t let you connect your WhatsApp account to a secondary smartphone at the moment.

If you’re running the latest WhatsApp beta release, you can test the feature by heading over to the Linked Devices section in the WhatsApp Settings and scanning the QR code displayed on your tablet. Your WhatsApp messages should sync to your tablet as long as your phone has an active internet connection.

Once the syncing is complete, you’ll be able to use WhatsApp on your tablet even when your phone doesn’t have an active internet connection. Interestingly, this version of Companion mode also lets you link a WhatsApp account on an iPhone with an Android tablet.

Since the Companion mode is still in the early stages of development, a few features may not be available on a companion device. WABetaInfo notes that you might not be able to view live locations and communities on a companion device, but this should change by the time the feature rolls out on the stable channel.

WhatsApp will likely expand Companion mode support to include other Android smartphones, allowing users to access the same WhatsApp account on two phones. But we don’t have a definite release timeline for the same.

Have you received the new Companion mode on your device? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: WABetaInfo