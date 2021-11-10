Latest WhatsApp beta adds a new UI for contact info, new options for disappearing messages and more

WhatsApp has been testing a bunch of new features and changes for its instant messaging as of late. Continuing with this trend, the company is now rolling out some new changes to WhatsApp beta users, which brings a fresh UI for contact info, new options for disappearing messages, improvements to multi-device, and more.

Many of these features were previously spotted in WhatsApp APK teardowns, but it’s only now that WhatsApp is starting to roll them out to beta users (via WABetainfo). First and foremost, the latest beta update brings a new UI for the contact info screen. While some beta users have had access to this new UI since the last beta update, it’s now making its way to a broader set of users.

WhatsApp rolled out disappearing messages on Android and iOS last year, allowing users to send messages that self-destruct after a specified time. In August, we learned that WhatsApp was preparing to add 90 days and 24 hours options for the disappearing message feature. These options are now finally rolling out to users with the latest beta update. To enable disappearing messages, head to Settings > Account > Privacy > Default message timer.

Finally, when using the multi-device feature, WhatsApp no longer sends notifications about security code changes every time the linked device list is updated. This improvement was introduced with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.10, and it’s now rolling out to more users with the latest update.

All these changes are rolling out as part of WhatsApp beta update version 2.21.23.13. If you’re not part of the WhatsApp beta program, you can enroll here.

WhatsApp has gained several new improvements over the past couple of weeks, including the ability to transfer WhatsApp chats from iOS to Android 12 devices, end-t0-end encryption for backups, and more.

We recently spotted evidence that WhatsApp is preparing to add support for Novi, a digital wallet from WhatsApp’s parent company.