While texting using SMS with a standard messaging app is a great solution when talking with locals, sometimes messaging can get a bit messy when trying to reach someone in a different country. Luckily, there are great solutions, like WhatsApp, known for being one of the best messaging apps available regardless of whether you're using Android or iOS.

WhatsApp has focused on providing a safe and secure platform while introducing plenty of valuable features to enhance communication. The WhatsApp beta has started testing a new feature that will allow users to share their screen, which would, as it sounds, allows one user to show off their device's screen in its entirety, a feature that's quite popular on video chat services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and others.

The feature was first reported by WABetaInfo, sharing that some beta testers are apparently seeing the screen sharing feature with the version 2.23.11.19 update. In the call menu, there's a new option that when pressed, will begin sharing the screen to those you're chatting with. WhatsApp does present a disclaimer prior to initializing the feature, letting users know that the app will have access to whatever is being shown on the screen.

Once the user agrees to the terms, screen sharing will commence, showing off anything and everything on the screen. The source states that this feature may not work with older versions of the app, and could be limited when it comes to how many people the screen sharing can be broadcast to. In addition to screen sharing, it looks like there's been a minor change to the bottom navigation bar, with some of the tabs being rearranged. While nothing has been removed, it could be a little confusing if you're used to seeing the UI in a certain way, and it has suddenly changed.

Just as a reminder, the new feature and UI changes are available in the latest beta, but it has not been rolled out to all participants. If you want to try out this beta or any future versions, you can sign up and download the app from the Google Play Store.