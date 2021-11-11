WhatsApp beta update brings new visibility option to let you hide your information from specific contacts

WhatsApp has been testing a new visibility option to let you hide your information from specific contacts for a while now. The feature was first spotted all the way back in September. At the time, we learned that it would let you hide your Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About info from contacts of your choice. The feature has now finally started rolling out with the latest WhatsApp beta update, and you can try it out if you’re enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta v2.21.23.14 for Android introduces the new visibility option for a few users. To use the feature, you’ll first have to download the latest release from the Play Store or APK Mirror. Then, you can navigate to the Privacy Settings and select the new “My Contacts Except…” option to add contacts you want to block. The visibility option is available for your WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, and About info.

Once enabled, selected contacts won’t be able to see your WhatsApp Status, Last Seen, and About information. However, if you disable Last Seen for a contact, you won’t be able to see it on their profile either. This limitation is not applicable to the WhatsApp Status and About information.

WABetaInfo notes that the feature is currently available for a limited number of beta testers, so you might not see the new visibility option even with the latest beta update. But since it has already started rolling out to some testers, it shouldn’t be long before WhatsApp rolls it out to more users.

WhatsApp has been testing several new features of late in an attempt to retain users. The messenger is currently testing a new Community feature, Novi integration for payments, a new UI for contact info, and much more.

Are you still using WhatsApp or have you switched to Telegram or Signal? Let us know in the comments section below.