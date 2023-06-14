WhatsApp has been rolling out lots of new features and improvements in its recent beta releases, like the ability to send HD pictures to other users, as well as an upgraded UI and screensharing for Android. Meta has now updated WhatsApp Beta across multiple platforms, enabling the ability to record and send video messages to other users, as well as leverage a new callback functionality.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp Beta release on Android and iOS enables some beta testers to send video messages. Video messages are basically visual messages recorded in real-time, as opposed to the usual pre-recorded videos that can be sent through WhatsApp. You can quickly check if the feature is available for you by tapping the microphone button within the chat bar. If it transforms into a video camera button, you can now send recorded video messages at any time as of this update. Click on the video once to enlarge it and listen to the audio. Keep in mind that the recipient must have the latest version of WhatsApp to receive the video message, which means that only select users will be able to utilize this functionality while communicating with each other.

It is important to note that video messages are always end-to-end encrypted, and no one except the participants can see them, not even WhatsApp. The video messages can not be directly forwarded currently, although they can be saved through screen recording software and then sent through as a media file. However, view once mode can not be enabled on video messages as of now.

The feature is currently available to some of the beta testers who have the latest version of the WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app (version 23.12.0.71) as well as for Android from Google Play Store (version 2.23.13.4). While you can still record a video and send it to the recipient, this likely serves as a more convenient way to send real-time recordings to someone. The feature is expected to become available to more users in the near future, but no firm release timeline is known currently.

This is not the only feature WhatsApp has introduced in its beta apps. WhatsApp has also implemented the capability to call back someone immediately if they receive a missed call on the Windows beta app version 2.2323.1.0, also reported by WABetaInfo. However, some have also reported seeing it on version 2.2322.1.0 of the app, which is the previous version.

Like the aforementioned video messages, this functionality is also only accessible for some beta users. Users can quickly call someone back through the addition of a new button alongside the event button generated when a missed call occurs. This feature improves the efficiency of the native app on Windows and allows users to quickly respond back to calls they may have missed.

You can check if you have access to the enhanced callback functionality by installing the latest WhatsApp Beta for Windows update available in the Microsoft Store. It is also expected to be seeded to more users over the coming weeks.