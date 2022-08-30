Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Wear OS 3 smartwatches

After rolling out its new Communities feature to select Android users last week, WhatsApp is now rolling out a fresh beta build that brings voice call support to Wear OS 3 smartwatches. According to reports on the Wear OS subreddit, the feature is enabled by default on WhatsApp beta version 2.22.19.11.

While WhatsApp still doesn’t offer a Wear OS app, the messaging app now lets users receive voice calls on Wear OS 3 smartwatches with the latest beta release. Since there aren’t many Wear OS 3 smartwatches on the market right now, you can only try it out on the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and the Montblanc Summit 3 at the moment. Interestingly, the incoming call UI doesn’t look the same across different devices.

On a Galaxy Watch 4 connected to a Samsung phone, the incoming call UI for WhatsApp voice calls features a WhatsApp logo under the contact information, clearly indicating that the incoming call is from WhatsApp. However, the WhatsApp voice call UI is the same as the regular call UI on a Galaxy Watch 5 paired with a Pixel 6 (via 9to5Google).

Despite the visual differences, the feature works just the same and lets you answer WhatsApp voice calls from your wrist without the need to take your phone out of your pocket. Sadly, WhatsApp still doesn’t let you make voice calls from your Wear OS smartwatch.

Currently, WhatsApp has not made an official announcement about this addition. The company will likely share more details closer to the stable release, which might take a while since the feature just hit the beta channel. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Have you received the latest WhatsApp beta update on your device? Can you answer WhatsApp voice calls on your Wear OS 3 smartwatch?

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google