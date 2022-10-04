WhatsApp now blocks screenshots of View Once media

WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh update for the Android app on the beta channel, and it brings one of the new privacy that Mark Zuckerberg announced this August. The feature in question blocks users from taking screenshots of ‘View Once’ media on the platform, finally making the feature useful over a year after its debut.

According to WABetaInfo, this change is rolling out with version 2.22.22.3 of WhatsApp for Android on the beta channel. It is currently available for a few beta testers, and it blocks both screenshots of View Once images and screen recordings of View Once videos. As you can see in the attached screenshot, it shows a new toast message when a recipient attempts to take a screenshot of View Once media, stating, “Can’t take screenshots due to security policy.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.22.3: what’s new? WhatsApp is releasing screenshot and screen recording blocking for view once images and videos to some beta testers!https://t.co/KJC3jRTlXf pic.twitter.com/9uxPzfTdc6 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 3, 2022

WABetaInfo adds that even if someone is able to bypass the security measures to take a screenshot or screen recording, the resulting image or video appears black. Sadly, the feature still doesn’t alert the sender of an attempted screenshot or screen recording. It also doesn’t prevent recipients from taking a photo or video of View Once media using a secondary device, so you should use the feature with caution.

As mentioned earlier, the change is currently live for a few users in WhatsApp for Android on the beta channel. We don’t have any information from WhatsApp regarding the stable release, but we expect it to reach more users in the coming weeks.

Do you use WhatsApp’s View Once feature to share disappearing media? Would you use the feature when it starts blocking screenshots and screen recordings? Let us know in the comments section below.