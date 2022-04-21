WhatsApp Business could charge users for linking more than four devices

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps worldwide. Billions of users across various regions depend on the service to reach their loved ones. Additionally, people use it to communicate with businesses — small and big alike. So whether you’re seeking support, ordering a certain product, or merely inquiring — several companies offer WhatsApp as a formal means of communication. Meta already has a dedicated Business version, which includes more features and tools that are relevant to businesses. The company still doesn’t charge users for these services nonetheless. However, this could be changing in a future update. According to a new report, WhatsApp Business could be preparing a subscription service for those who want to link more than four devices to a single account. The feature is still under development, so whether it sees the light of day remains unclear for now. Meta could change its plans for whatever reason.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp could be preparing to charge business users for linking more than four devices to a single account. The paid subscription would reportedly increase this limit to ten devices instead of just four. The company is already working on a redesigned Linked Devices screen. However, other details regarding the matter are still vague for the time being.

WABetaInfo’s reveal only hints at the potential subscription service. It doesn’t share information regarding its pricing, availability, or the other exclusive features it may include. The leaker mentions, though, that it’s unlikely for WhatsApp to lock existing features behind the potential paywall. Considering other instant messaging apps tend to allow users to link more devices for free, it’ll be interesting to see whether businesses subscribe to this upcoming plan — if the company releases it.

Would you pay a monthly subscription to link over four devices on WhatsApp Business? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: WABetaInfo