WhatsApp has rolled out a few quality-of-life features, with some aiming to bolster the customization and engagement of group chats.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's latest update for its Android app only introduces some new tools that seek to make engaging with group chats and sharing much easier (via TechRadar). These smaller updates come just over a week after the Meta-owned company rolled out Status and its support for voice messages.

Users can begin downloading WhatsApp version 2.23.3.77 and start taking advantage of a few new features. One of the larger updates in this latest version is the increased media file-sharing cap for chats. WhatsApp is now allowing users to share up to 100 videos and photos in a chat. These can all be decided ahead of time and sent all at once, like a large album, for example. Previously, WhatsApp would only let you send 30 media files at once. An improvement like this will surely be welcomed by those looking to share vacation or event photos in bulk.

The messaging app now offers the ability for document captioning. Users can caption their shared document as a way of showing a quick flash of information before others view it. Groups tend to have a lot going on, and WhatsApp has added a way for users to create longer group subject lines and descriptions.

WhatsApp has also highlighted an older feature with its latest update, which is the ability for users to create personalized avatars. These uniquely designed avatars can be used as both a sticker and profile photo.

On an eye-catching note, WhatsApp is testing a new feature with its recent beta phase that plays off the Disappearing Messages feature. WABetaInfo has recently found that downloading the 2.23.4.10 beta version from the WhatsApp Play Store page reveals the new "Kept Messages" feature in testing. Apparently, this feature can be used on messages previously set to disappear by the sender. Keeping it will enable the person to go back and view it again even after it is set to expire and disappear.

Source: WABetaInfo (Update), WABetaInfo (Kept Messages)

Via: TechRadar