Whatsapp is adding a new feature called 'Channels' that it says will be a "simple, reliable, and private way to receive important updates from people and organizations, right within WhatsApp." It can be accessed from a new tab called Updates, which will also house Status messages from friends and family. The new feature will enable admins to send text, photos, videos, and stickers to their followers, as well as conduct polls.

In a blog post announcing the new feature, WhatsApp said that Channels will be a one-way broadcast tool, meaning you will only be able to scroll through messages from other users, but won't be able to reply to them. WhatsApp will have a searchable directory of channels to make it easier for users to select the ones to follow based on their hobbies and interests. Users will also be able to get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.

WhatsApp claims that Channels will be the "most private broadcast service available," and will protect the personal information of both admins and their followers. Neither's phone number or profile photo will be shown to each other, and the admins will also not be informed about the other channels their followers are subscribed to. To further improve user privacy, WhatsApp says it will delete Channel updates from its servers after 30 days, and promises to "add ways to make updates disappear even faster from follower’s devices."

WhatsApp also says admins will get the option to block screenshots and forwards from their channel. They will also have the ability to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want their channel to be discoverable in the directory or not. Channels will not be end-to-end encrypted by default unlike standard WhatsApp messages, but Meta says it is exploring whether to roll out encryption in select cases where it could be helpful, like for nonprofits or health organizations.

Channels is initially rolling out only in Colombia and Singapore, but Meta says it will be available in more countries "in the coming months." Some of the organizations that have already signed up as launch partners include Singapore Heart Foundation and the fact-checking initiative, Columbia Check. Others who have also hopped on the bandwagon include the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and European soccer clubs FC Barcelona and Manchester City, among others.