Key Takeaways WhatsApp has introduced support for short video messages in chats, allowing users to express themselves in fun and meaningful ways.

Video messages allow users to convey messages more accurately with facial expressions, reducing the risk of misunderstanding that can occur with text messages.

While video messages can add depth to conversations, there are privacy concerns to consider, as they can reveal personal information and be manipulated by malicious actors. Proceed with caution and take measures to protect your privacy.

Social media platforms have evolved a lot in recent years to improve the quality of conversations and make chats more engaging. Continuing the trends, Meta's instant chat messenger WhatsApp has announced support for short video messages in chats for users to express themselves in fun and meaningful ways.

WhatsApp was spotted testing the short video message capability for its Android and iOS beta apps last month, hinting that general users might also get access to it in a few months. It took just over a month for the company to announce the feature to everyone. You'll be able to capture up to 60-second short videos directly in chats, similar to how you can capture photos without leaving the app. All WhatsApp users on all the best phones for Android and iOS will be able to send short videos from the chat window in the "coming weeks."

Texts can easily lead to misunderstanding because they don't always convey the true spirit of a message. Video messages, however short they are, can do the trick, as they allow users to convey something with facial expressions. You can switch to the video mode by tapping the voice recorder icon and start recording short videos, similar to how you record audio messages. Videos will be muted in chats until the recipients tap on the video.

As always, video messages in WhatsApp are also end-to-end encrypted, meaning no one, including WhatsApp, can read or watch what you say.

Meta's Instagram mutes reels by default, too. However, if you played audio in the last reel you watched, it will continue playing audio in all the short videos you watch next. This won't be the case with WhatsApp short videos, as the app won't remember whether you muted the video message. Also, it's worth mentioning that these videos can get into the wrong hands, so we suggest you lock your WhatsApp chats using a password or biometrics to add an extra layer of protection.

While video messages have more meaning, you can't overlook the consequences. Video messages can breach your privacy by revealing too much about you, such as your appearance, location, and surroundings. Videos messages can also be manipulated to make inappropriate content. Malicious actors might also use WhatsApp's short video feature to send inappropriate content to cause you harm. WhatsApp has no answer to all these challenges.

Until you get some level of assurance from the company that people won't be able to misuse the feature, make sure you don't share your personal short video messages with someone who you don't know or trust. However, if you still feel the ability to send short videos directly from chat windows can threaten your privacy, check our guide on the best messaging apps to make the switch or simply avoid the feature.