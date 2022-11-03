The Communities feature will reach all users over the next few months.

After months in testing, WhatsApp has finally started rolling out its new Communities feature globally. The feature lets users connect multiple groups under one umbrella to help them better organize group conversations on the platform. In addition to Communities, WhatsApp is also rolling out a couple of other features with its latest update, including support for in-chat polls, 32-person video calls, and groups with up to 1,024 members.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced the rollout in a recent video on Facebook, highlighting how WhatsApp Communities will give admins the tools to organize conversations under one umbrella in a brand new tab.

The tab will appear at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS, and it will include options to help admins start new Communities or add existing groups to a Community. Within Communities, users will have the option to switch between groups easily, and admins will get the ability to share important updates with all groups at once.

The latest WhatsApp update also brings support for in-chat polls, 32-person video calls, and groups with up to 1,024 participants.

Zuckerberg also confirmed that a couple of other in-development features will roll out to users with the latest WhatsApp update. The update brings support for video calls with up to 32 participants, which Zuckerberg first mentioned when WhatsApp debuted Call Links earlier this year. Support for 1,024 member groups, which was spotted recently, will also roll out with the latest update, along with the ability to create in-chat polls.

The new features arrive just a few days after WhatsApp rolled out Avatar support on the beta channel, allowing users to create and use custom avatars on their profiles.

Source: Facebook, WhatsApp