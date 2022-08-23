WhatsApp is rolling out Communities to select Android users

WhatsApp has earned its position on the list of best instant messaging apps. After all, it’s one of the most commonly-used IM services across the world. With more than a billion people actively depending on it, Meta has been further developing this platform into a richer one. For example, the company has recently started showing user stories in the main chat list. That’s not to mention the ability to hide one’s online status. Back in April, WhatsApp announced Communities — a hub for several relevant groups. The company has finally started testing this feature with select Android users.

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is testing Communities with select Android users. The code spelunker mentions that the versions 2.22.19.3 (beta) and 2.22.19.2 (stable) are compatible with this server-side rollout. Those who have received this update will find a new WhatsApp Communities tab that replaces the old Camera one. There, users get to create a new Community and add up to 10 sub-groups to it. Each sub-group can then include up to 512 members.

When you first start a Community, WhatsApp automatically creates an Announcements group that includes all sub-group members. This makes it easy for admins to send common messages to everyone at once. Though, at the time being, WhatsApp doesn’t conceal phone numbers inside sub-groups. So other members will be able to see your contact information — until WhatsApp rolls out the ability to hide one’s phone number.

WhatsApp Communities are ideal for those managing schools or a neighborhood. This way, they get to keep all of the relevant sub-groups inside a common hub. If you want to get your hands on it, you can update your app to the latest available version and wait for the company to roll it out to you. Considering this is a server-side rollout, there is seemingly no way to force the feature to appear on your side — unfortunately.

Source: WABetaInfo