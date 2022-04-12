WhatsApp is working on a dedicated “Community” tab

After rolling out new voice messaging features to all users, WhatsApp is now working on a dedicated “Community” tab. We first learned about the tab in early March. Now more details have emerged about this upcoming feature.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp will soon introduce a dedicated Community tab on Android and iOS. It would appear on the left side of the chats screen, replacing the existing camera shortcut. So what this tab actually does? According to a screenshot shared by WABetainfo, the tab will make it easier to access and keep track of communities/groups that you’re part of. Users will also be able to create a new Community.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.9.10: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a communities tab to introduce in a future update of the app.https://t.co/lSzYFyxfvW — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) April 12, 2022

We know WhatsApp has been working on the Community feature for some time now. It’s still unclear exactly what WhatsApp is trying to accomplish with Community and how it is any different from WhatsApp groups.

Communities bring related groups together. Any community you create or get added to will appear here.

You’ll have to wait some time before you can try out the Community tab. At the time being, the feature is not live in any branch of WhatsApp. As it’s usually the case with WhatsApp experiments, the feature will likely first arrive in WhatsApp Beta. If you want to be one of the first to try it out, you can join the beta program here. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know once the feature rolls out to users.

In other news, WhatsApp is looking to increase the file size limit. Currently, the app lets users send files up to 100MB in size, but according to a recent report, the service may soon let you send files as large as 2GB.