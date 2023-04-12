If you've ever had the dream of running WhatsApp on up to four devices with just one account, that's finally become a reality thanks to a feature called 'companion mode' which is now rolling out to all WhatsApp users in beta. If 'companion mode' sounds familiar to you, that's because it's been around for quite some time, being spotted in an earlier beta and then rolling out in a limited fashion several months later. While it's still only available to those in the beta build, the feature's expansion could signal a public release sometime in the near future.

If you're a frequent WhatsApp user, chances are you've tried expanding the app's capabilities beyond your phone, loading it on your computer or just using it from a desktop browser. If not, it's actually quite a process. While with most apps it's just about using the same credentials and logging into the account, WhatsApp is a little different, requiring authentication from the primary device. This involves logging in on the secondary unit and also scanning a QR code with the primary device to get things up and running. While not the most convenient, it keeps things secure, which is the primary goal when this kind of method is involved.

With the aforementioned companion mode, you can think of it as an extension of the feature above, and you're looking at a pretty similar process, with the main difference being that you can link to a secondary Android smartphone. According to WABetaInfo, you can even link up to four devices at once with the latest update. Of course, this is a fantastic feature for anyone that has more than one device, but there are some restrictions with the secondary devices, as a linked device doesn't currently possess full functionality like the primary device. Thankfully, you will have access to your chats and chat archives, which is probably what most people will be after with a feature like this.

If you'd like to try it, you can always apply to be part of the beta and install the app. Just make sure that you're installing WhatsApp version 2.23.8.2 or newer in order to take advantage of the feature. If you're going to attempt the companion feature, make sure the other device is also running the latest beta as well. As mentioned before, this feature is only available for Android devices like smartphones and tablets, so iOS users will have to be patient. The process is similar to linking a primary device with your PC, requiring the user to link the device and using a QR code to connect. It's important to once again note that all your chats across all devices will remain encrypted, so you can still feel secure and safe when chatting with friends, family, and colleagues.

Source: WABetaInfo

Via: 9to5Google