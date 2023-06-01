WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps available for Android and is known for giving users the power to communicate while taking advantage of enhanced privacy and security features. Unfortunately, while this app usually provides a relatively seamless experience, it looks like some users are experiencing a unique problem where the app will crash after being sent a specific link. For now, the Android version of WhatsApp seems to be affected, with both the consumer and business versions of the app having issues. Luckily, there is a way to fix it, and the workaround isn't all that complicated.

The issue was first discovered by Brute Bee on Twitter, with Android Authority picking up the news, sharing that the app would crash if a user was sent the link "“wa.me/settings." Now, links typically shouldn't be an issue for the app, but apparently, the one previously listed, which typically should send the user to the WhatsApp settings menu, is now causing the app to crash instead.

Thankfully, there is a solution to the problem, albeit a temporary one. If users are experiencing this issue, one way to get around the problem is to delete the chat completely, getting rid of the problematic link. But, if that isn't an option, you can also access WhatsApp Web through a browser, navigate to the affected chat and delete the problem link instead. This link doesn't cause a crash when the message is accessed using a browser and, once deleted, will allow the chat to function normally whenever viewed through the app on Android.

Of course, this is just a temporary fix and will require Meta to look into the issue and fix it with an update. Hopefully, if you're a WhatsApp user, you haven't been affected by this issue. But if you have, now you have a solution that you can use to get things back to normal. Again, this is just a temporary solution, and if this link is sent to a chat again, you'll once again experience the same issue and will need to go through the same steps to fix it.