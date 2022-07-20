You can now officially transfer WhatsApp data from Android to iOS

Probably one of the most requested features for WhatsApp was the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iPhone. Well, request no longer as it’s finally here. This feature was previously only available in beta until recently, and it has now rolled out to the public. The transfer will migrate your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings.

So what’s required to get your transfer started? The WhatsApp FAQ states that you must have an Android smartphone with at least Android 5.0 or above and an iPhone running iOS 15.5 or above. Furthermore, you’ll need to have WhatsApp version 2.22.7.74 or above installed on your Android device, along with WhatsApp version 2.22.10.70 or above installed on your iOS device. You’ll need a brand new iPhone or one that has been factory reset with the Move to iOS app installed on your Android smartphone. Finally, both devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, a power source, and you must use the same phone number on your new iOS device.

Naturally, more steps are involved, which you can check out on the previously sourced FAQ page. But for the most part, take your time, follow the steps, and in the end, your information should be transferred to your new iPhone. The information transferred stays private and secure as WhatsApp can’t see what kind of data is being migrated. After a final check of your information on the iOS device, you can go back to your Android handset and delete the data. The data will remain on the Android device until it is deleted. As a final small caveat, the only things that you won’t be able to transfer are your call history and display name, which are small sacrifices to be able to transfer an account.

